GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | Jyotsnil hits a career-best unbeaten 215 to put Baroda in a dominant position against Delhi

The opener exposes the limited bowling resources of Delhi as he goes past his previous high of 195; the visitors add 198 runs in the 74 overs that were possible on the day

February 03, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated February 04, 2024 12:00 am IST - New Delhi

Rakesh Rao
On a high: Jyotsnil acknowledges the cheers after reaching his double century.

On a high: Jyotsnil acknowledges the cheers after reaching his double century. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Baroda exposed Delhi’s limited bowling resources to the hilt as it piled up 400 for five before bad light stopped play on the second day of their Ranji Trophy league match here.

Resuming at 202 for one, Baroda rode on overnight unbeaten batter Jyotsnil Singh’s career-best unfinished 215 to reach a dominant position. During the course of the innings, Jyotsnil got past his previous high of 195 scored against Haryana at Vadodara in December 2022.

On Saturday, when 74 overs were possible, Baroda added 198 runs and lost four wickets. Though Delhi did well to restrict the flow of runs, Baroda stayed in control.

At the halfway stage of this match, the visiting team appeared keen to put enough on the board to try and skittle out Delhi’s brittle batting twice to gain maximum points.

Jyotsnil resumed at 124 and batted through the day to add 91 runs.

He did lose the company of Shashwat Singh (72) to Ishant Sharma in the first over the day after the duo had raised 201 for the second wicket.

With Shivalik Sharma (45), Jyotsnil added 81 runs for the fourth wicket and then added 51 with Mitesh Patel (22) for the fifth wicket. The ongoing sixth-wicket stand with Atit Sheth is worth 41 off 114 deliveries though Baroda would have loved to score at a faster pace.

The scores:

Baroda — 1st innings: Jyotsnil Singh (batting) 215, Kinit Patel b Ishant 2, Shashwat Rawat lbw Ishant 72, Vishnu Solanki c Lakshay b Vijayaran 12, Shivalik Sharma c Himmat b Vijaran 45, Mitesh Patel c Dhull b Himmat 22, Atit Sheth (batting) 22; Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-1, w-1): 10; Total (for five wkts. in 138 overs): 400.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-204, 3-219, 4-300, 5-359.

Delhi bowling: Ishant Sharma 19-6-43-2, Himanshu Chauhan 21-6-47-0, Pranshu Vijayran 23-3-91-2, Hrithik Shokeen 43-5-123-0, Shivank Vashisht 24-3-67-0, Ayush Badoni 3-0-9-0, Himmat Singh 4-0-10-1, Arpit Rana 1-0-2-0.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.