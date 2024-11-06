RANJI TROPHY | Jalaj Saxena torments Uttar Pradesh with a five-wicket haul

Jalaj Saxena’s affinity with KCA-St. Xavier’s ground continued as the off spinner picked up his 13th five wicket haul at the venue to help Kerala skittle out Uttar Pradesh for 162 in the first innings in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala seized control after reaching 82 for two at stumps on the first day, with Baba Aparajith and night watcher Aditya Sarawate remaining unbeaten,

It was a memorable day for Jalaj, who reached a landmark of 400 wickets. He became the only player to score 6000 runs and take 400 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. It was quite a remarkable performance from Jalaj, who nearly missed the match due to fever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team management had called in Vysakh Chandran as a cover, but it was not needed.

Put in, the Uttar Pradesh openers Aryan Juyal and Madhav Karthik resisted Kerala’s new ball attack in the opening hour to add 29 for the first wicket. After an uneventful start to his spell, Jalaj struck when Juyal (23) played back to a ball that hastened off the pitch and was bowled. Fellow opener Kaushik (13) then tried to cut a delivery that bounced a tad higher and was caught behind by Azharuddeen.

Nithish Rana (25) attacked Jalaj, striking the spinner for a six and a boundary, but the spinner had the last laugh as he lured the batter out of his crease for Azharuddeen to do the stumping.

ADVERTISEMENT

In between, medium pacers K.M. Asif and Basil Thampi dismissed Priyam Garg and Sameer Rizvi cheaply as Kerala took control in the post lunch session.

Jalaj then castled both Saurabh Yadav and Piyush Chawla to complete his five-wicket haul. Shivam Sharma (30) struck a few meaty blows and added 33 runs with Aaqib Khan for the last wicket.

When Kerala batted, openers Vathsal Govind (23) and Rohan Kunnummal (28) were unhurried and disciplined. They played the ball on merit to add 48 runs for the first wicket before Aaqib Khan forced Kunnummal to edge to wicketkeeper Juyal. Vathsal left soon after, edging Shivam Mavi to Aryan. But Aparajith and Sarwate played out a few tense overs to end the day on a high note for Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scores: Uttar Pradesh 1st innings: Aryan Juyal b Jalaj 23, Madhav Kaushik c Azharuddeen b Jalaj 13, Priyam Garg c Aparajith b Asif 1, Nitish Rana st Azharuddeen b Jalaj 25, Sameer Rizvi c & b Thampi 1, Siddharth Yadav lbw b Jalaj 19, Saurabh Kumar c Azharuddeen b Aparajith 19, Piyush Chawla b Jalaj 10, Shivam Mavi c Azharuddeen b Thampi 13, Shivam Sharma c Salman b Sarwate 30, Aaqib Khan not out 3; Extras (lb-4, w-1): 5; Total (in 60.2 overs): 162.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-30, 3-55, 4-58, 5-81, 6-86, 7-108, 8-129, 9-129.

Kerala bowling: Sarwate 14.2-4-23-1, Asif 11-3-52-1, Thampi 12-7-18-2, Jalaj 17-2-56-5, Aparajith 6-2-9-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala — 1st innings: Vathsal Govind c Juyal b Mavi 23, Rohan Kunnummal c Juyal b Aaqib 28, B. Aparajith (batting) 21, Aditya Sarwate (batting) 4; Extras (lb-4, nb-2): 6; Total (for two wkts. in 23 overs): 82.

Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-69.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Mavi 8-1-27-1, Saurabh 8-0-21-0, Aaqib 6-1-21-1, Chawla 1-0-9-0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.