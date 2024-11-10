Ranji Trophy | Jagadeesan tons up again as TN battles to a draw against Assam

Opener N. Jagadeesan notched up his second century of the season as Tamil Nadu drew its Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D match against Assam at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The TN vice-captain remained unbeaten on 118 (188b, 9x4, 1x6) as he and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (68 not out, 112b, 5x4) took the team’s second innings score to 217 for two when the match ended. Assam piled up 445 in reply to Tamil Nadu’s first-innings total of 338.

The visiting team began the final day 99 runs in arrears and saw Jagadeesan’s opening partner – S. Lokeshwar, fall to pacer Mukhtar Hussain for three. The experienced Vijay Shankar joined Jagadeesan in the middle and the two went about the task of reducing the deficit.

The Tamil Nadu duo chose a risk-free approach and played shots when the bowlers erred in line and length.

Jagadeesan, though a tad uncomfortable against left-arm pacer Mrinmoy Dutta, showed a willingness to play the waiting game. He added 54 runs for the second wicket with Vijay Shankar (23) before Swarupam Purkayastha sent back the latter with the team still requiring 34 runs to erase the deficit.

Pradosh, who joined Jagadeesan, proved an apt partner as they went about blunting the Assam bowlers. There were occasions when the two batters were beaten by good deliveries but the duo persevered for an unbroken 144-run third-wicket partnership.

Jagadeesan hit some impressive shots and hoisted off-spinner Purkayastha for a big six while Pradosh helped himself to a few boundaries when Mrinmoy faltered with his direction and recorded his seventh First Class half-century.

Milestone

The Tamil Nadu ’keeper-batter, who brought up his 10th FC century, went past the 3,000-run mark in Ranji Trophy during the course of the innings.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 338.

Assam — 1st innings: 445.

Tamil Nadu — 2nd innings: S. Lokeshwar c Ghadigaonkar b Mukhtar 3, N. Jagadeesan (not out) 118, Vijay Shankar c Subham b Purkayastha 23, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (not out) 68; Extras (b-2, nb-2, w-1): 5; Total (for two wkts. in 60 overs): 217.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-73.

Assam bowling: Mukhtar 12-2-39-1, Mrinmoy 12-2-42-0, Rahul 10-1-33-0, Rajbangshi 10-2-41-0, Purkayastha 16-0-60-1.

PoM: Purkayastha.

