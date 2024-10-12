Ranji Trophy | Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan put Tamil Nadu in control against Saurashtra

N. Jagadeesan (100, 165b, 11x4) continued his love affair with his home ground slamming his third First-Class century at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground to put Tamil Nadu in the driver’s seat against Saurashtra on day two of their Ranji Trophy (Elite Group D) clash here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jagadeesan and fellow opener B. Sai Sudharsan, who scored 82, forged a brilliant 172-run partnership to help their side take the crucial first-innings lead. At stumps, TN finished on 278 for three, ahead by 75.

On an overcast morning, the batters showed discipline and a positive intent against the new ball. The visitors’ pacers were wayward in their lines and failed to utilise the favourable conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Setting the tone

Sai Sudharsan set the tone, flicking the first ball of the day from Jaydev Unadkat to the square-leg fence before Jagadeesan hit three boundaries quickly through the off-side.

The TN vice-captain showed great restraint when the bowlers stuck to a wide line outside off-stump but also effectively played the cut and sweep, finding the boundaries regularly.

At the other end, Sai Sudharsan took on left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, punching him for two boundaries in an over, the first of which took him past his half-century.

ADVERTISEMENT

A striking aspect of their stand was their running between the wickets, in which they challenged the fielders to steal twos and threes, even if there were a few close calls.

Ultimately, Sai Sudharsan ran out of luck when he tried to pinch a single and fell short of his crease while taking on Cheteshwar Pujara’s arm, who executed a brilliant direct hit.

In his 80s, Jagadeesan stepped up a gear, hitting Navneet Vora for two boundaries and lofted left-arm spinner Prashwaraj Rana over mid-on. He brought up his ninth First Class century with a brace through point off Unadkat. Though Jagadeesan perished the next ball caught behind, he had by then taken his team close to Saurashtra’s first-innings total.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scores: Saurashtra — 1st innings: Harvik Desai c Jagadeesan b Sonu Yadav 0, Chirag Jani c Shahrukh b Mohammed 34, Prashwaraj Rana c Boopathi b Mohammed 15, Cheteshwar Pujara b Sai Kishore 16, Sheldon Jackson c Shahrukh b Mohammed 21, Arpit Vasavada (not out) 62, Prerak Mankad c Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 20, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Boopathi b Pradosh 6, Jaydev Unadkat lbw b Sai Kishore 21, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya c Jagadeesan b Sonu Yadav 1, Navneet Vora b Sonu Yadav 0; Extras (b-4, w-1, nb-2): 7; Total (in 77 overs): 203

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-50, 3-51, 4-88, 5-88, 6-131, 7-149, 8-191, 9-203.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 16-3-46-0, Sonu Yadav 15-3-30-3, Mohammed 16-6-38-3, Sai Kishore 22-5-54-3, Shahrukh 4-0-16-0, Pradosh 4-0-15-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: B. Sai Sudharsan run out 82, N. Jagadeesan c Harvik b Unadkat 100, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (batting) 45, B. Indrajith c sub b Unadkat 40, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (batting) 0; Extras (lb-8, w-1, nb-2): 11; Total (for three wkts in 89 overs): 278.

Fall of wickets: 1-172, 2-196, 3-269.

Saurashtra bowling: Unadkat 17-3-48-2, Vora 12-4-34-0, Jani 15-5-31-0, Mankad 6-0-20-0, Dharmendrasinh 18-2-68-0, Dodiya 15-0-50-0, Rana 6-2-19-0.

Toss: Saurashtra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.