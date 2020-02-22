Ranji Trophy | It’s Gaja’s day out against Goa

VALSAD

22 February 2020 23:01 IST

His five-for gives Gujarat the upper hand

Chintan Gaja (5/19) recorded his second five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy knockouts as Gujarat literally rolled over Goa on the third day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Saturday.

Gaja wreaked havoc in Goa’s inferior line-up as it took Gujarat less than 42 overs in an extended morning session to claim the remaining eight wickets and wind up Goa’s first innings for a paltry 173.

Despite a gigantic 429-run lead and instead of going for an early finish by making Goa follow on, Gujarat preferred to rub salt into Goa’s wounds by letting its out-of-form players to get some runs.

Useful partnership

While Priyank Panchal (37, 58b, 6x4) wasted yet another start when he shouldered one from military medium pacer Suyash Prabhudesai to see his off-stump being uprooted, Samit Gohel (70 n.o., 143b, 9x4) and Bhargav Merai (49 not out, 89b, 5x4) added 86 for the second wicket to help Gujarat end the day at 158 for one, an unassailable lead of 587 runs.

Earlier, Gaja, who had marked his First Class debut with a six-wicket haul to star in Gujarat’s maiden Ranji final win in 2016-17, and Roosh Kalaria tied overnight unbeaten batsmen Amit Verma and Smit Patel, bowling 23 dot balls on the trot.

Once Verma fetched a boundary off a tentative punch off the last ball of the fourth over, runs started flowing for the next few overs.

However, Gaja broke the 72-run association by trapping Smit and soon after the drinks break, Verma’s casual whip off Kalaria was well-judged by Axar Patel on the long-leg boundary.

Incredible collapse

That was followed by an incredible collapse in the last half hour before scheduled lunch, with Gujarat taking five wickets for eight runs in 32 balls to leave Goa reeling at 145 for nine — from 137 for four — prompting an extension.

Fittingly, in the last over before the break, Gaja enticed last-man Vijesh Prabhudesai to an edge to Parthiv, who minutes earlier became only the fifth wicketkeeper to record 300 dismissals in Ranji Trophy.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: 602/8 decl.

Goa — 1st innings: Sumiran Amonkar c & b Kalaria 0, Vaibhav Govekar c Panchal b Gaja 0, Smit Patel lbw b Gaja 31, Amit Verma c Axar b Kalaria 56, Snehal Kauthankar lbw b Gaja 30, Amulya Pandrekar c Gaja b Desai 19, Suyash Prabhudesai (not out) 24, Darshan Misal c Gohel b Gaja 0, Lakshay Garg c Parthiv b Nagwaswalla 4, Felix Alemao c Parthiv b Nagwaswalla 0, Vijesh Prabhudesai c Parthiv b Gaja 8; Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (in 57.5 overs): 173.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-0, 3-72, 4-104, 5-137, 6-137, 7-137, 8-145, 9-145.

Gujarat bowling: Kalaria 10-3-47-2, Gaja 13.5-10-19-5, Axar 13-3-47-0, Nagwaswalla 12-2-51-2, Desai 9-5-8-1.

Gujarat — 2nd innings: Priyank Panchal b Suyash 37, Samit Gohel (batting) 70, Bhargav Merai (batting) 49; Extras (nb-2): 2; Total (for one wkt. in 48 overs): 158.

Fall of wicket: 1-72.

Goa bowling: Garg 5-1-15-0, Alemao 5-1-19-0, Vijesh 3-0-12-0, Misal 16-2-53-0, Suyash 8-0-32-1, Pandrekar 9-1-17-0, Govekar 2-0-10-0.