Ranji Trophy | Ishan shines for Bengal with a three-wicket burst

Following the disappointment of no action for more than one-and-a-half days due to damp outfield, seamer Ishan Porel provided entertained by scalping three wickets on his comeback. Ishan helped Bengal reduce Kerala to 51 for four in its first innings on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group-C match at the Jadavpur University ground here on Sunday.

When play finally began at 3:30 p.m., home skipper Anustup Majumdar had no hesitation in putting the opposition in and letting his bowlers enjoy the assistance offered by the surface.

Rohan Kunnummal collected a couple of boundaries off Mohammed Kaif’s first over and one from Ishan’s second. While Rohan scored briskly, his opening partner Vathsal Govind held the other end.

Kerala was cruising when a disciplined Ishan, playing his first match in nearly nine months after recovering from fitness issues, provided the breakthrough in his fifth over. He trapped Kunnummal (23, 22b, 5x4) in front and had B. Aparajith caught behind in consecutive deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik accounted for Aditya Sarvate in the next over.

Bengal did not feel the absence of pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar as Porel, aided by a fit 40-year-old ‘keeper Saha behind the stumps, struck again by claiming Vathsal as Kerala lost four wickets in 14 deliveries to totter at 38 for four.

Captain Sachin Baby (4) and Akshay Chandran (9) were at the crease when bad light stopped play after about one hour and 20 minutes of play.

“Ishan had put up a lot of hard work before this match. He bowled well. We had a target of taking three wickets today. Our bowlers showed a positive mindset, it’s good to take four. There will be some assistance for the bowlers in the morning. Hopefully, we can do well,” said Bengal coach L.R. Shukla.

The scores: Kerala — 1st innings: Vathsal Govind c Saha b Ishan 5, Rohan Kunnummal lbw b Ishan 23, B. Aparajith c Saha b Ishan 0, Aditya Sarvate c Gharami b Pramanik 5, Sachin Baby (batting) 4, Akshay Chandran (batting) 9; Extras (lb-5): 5, Total (for four wkts. in 15.1 overs): 51.

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-33, 3-38, 4-38.

Bengal bowling: Ishan 7-2-18-3, Kaif 3-1-16-0, Pramanik 4.1-3-8-1, Shahbaz 1-0-4-0.

Toss: Bengal.

