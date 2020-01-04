Ranji Trophy | Injured Shaw asked to report to NCA

Prithvi Shaw’s hopes of making an India suffered a major dent as it was confirmed that the Mumbai opener has a labral tear in his left shoulder after injuring himself in the field during the opening day’s play.

As a result, the BCCI medical team has asked Shaw, in contention for the reserve opener slot for the two-Test serires against New Zealand, to leave the Ranji game midway and travel to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to assess his injury.

“He has been called to NCA. Mumbai Cricket Association got an email from the BCCI. He has left for Bengaluru,” said Ajinkya Naik, Mumbai’s team manager. “He couldn’t even lift his hand. He has a tear in the shoulder. That much is known. He was not in a position to bat. How serious is the injury will be known at the NCA.”

Shaw fell on his left shoulder while attempting to stop an over-throw in the field in the last session of the opening day’s play. He didn’t take the field ever since, with Mumbai being left with a batsman short for the rest of the game.

An MRI scan was conducted on Shaw’s shoulder on Friday evening, with the results on Saturday morning confirming a tear.

Shaw is supposed leave for New Zealand on January 10 for India- A’s tour to New Zealand. Considering that a labral tear in the shoulder usually takes at least four weeks to recover, it will be a miracle if Shaw to boards a flight to New Zealand.