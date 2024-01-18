GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranji Trophy | Hyderabad, Sikkim in battle of equals

Tilak back as the home team’s top order looks pretty good; Left-arm spinner Tanay has been outstanding while Milind and Ravi Teja have been consistent; Sumit, Thapa and Malik the predominant performers for visitors

January 18, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Coach Ravi Teja, third from left, will hope the Hyderabad players will fire.

Coach Ravi Teja, third from left, will hope the Hyderabad players will fire. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Former champion Hyderabad takes on Sikkim at a new venue, NexGen cricket ground here from Friday, in what could be a battle of equals given the fact that the two teams have 13 points each from the first two games they played in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group.

Outright wins

Hyderabad goes into the match with the satisfaction of registering outright victories inside two days against Nagaland and Mizoram respectively, with Rahul Singh, turning out for the home team for the first time this season, scoring a double century in the opener.

Tilak Varma, who also scored a century in the season-opener against Nagaland, will be back to represent Hyderabad.

With Rohit Rayudu cracking a match-winning ton against Meghalaya, the top order seems pretty good.

In bowling, left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan has been outstanding while left-arm pacer C. Milind and T. Ravi Teja have been consistent.

For the Nilesh Lamichaney-led Sikkim, the predominant performers in the first two games have been the 36-year-old all-rounder Sumit Singh, who scored 100 and 76 besides taking a four-wicket haul in the first match against Mizoram, along with Ashish Thapa (97 and 60) in batting.

Leg-spinner Ankur Malik was consistent, providing the crucial breakthroughs.

Hyderabad coach D.B. Ravi Teja said: “Sikkim is a decent side and should be high on confidence.

“The pitch looks good for batters but it’s an open ground so there will be movement for seamers too,” he said.

“Tilak is available and will join the team tomorrow. It’s always good to get maximum points and secure a place in semifinal.

“If we defeat Sikkim, we are halfway through to it. Everyone is fit and ready for action.”

