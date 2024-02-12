Ranji Trophy | Hyderabad posts innings win against Nagaland, gets back into Elite Group

February 12, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad is back in the Elite Group of Ranji Trophy after drubbing Nagaland by an innings and 68 runs on the third day of the five-day Ranji Trophy Plate semifinal at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

The two finalists — the other one being Meghalaya which scored an outright win over Mizoram in the other last-four clash — are assured of a place in the Elite Group next year.

It was once again a splendid performance by left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy (13 for 144), which was the major factor in Hyderabad’s impressive performance.

The 28-year-old Tanay sent back three batters — Yugandhar Singh, captain Rongsen Jonathan and R.S. Jaganath Srinivas — in quick session to reduce Nagaland to 23 for four in the 12th over.

Tanay consistently employed a teasing line and spun the ball away from the oppositon batters.

A fighting fifth-wicket partnership of 127 between Sedezhaile Rupero (59, 154, 8x41x6) and Sumit Kumar (86, 115b, 10x4, 2x6) gave Nagaland some hope. The two batted with discipline and even essayed some huge hits, with Sumit being the more belligerent, cracking two massive sixes and a four in one over off Tanay.

But Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma, with his off-spin, broke the partnership when he cleaned up Sedezhaile as he tried to cut one close to the stumps and later had the dangerous Sumit trapped in front, a decision which had the batter disappointed.

After these two big blows reduced Nagaland to 177 for seven in 54th over, the rest was a formality and Tanay was in a hurry to mop up the tail. He was ably supported by the close-in fielders, especially Tanmay Agarwal, who was brilliant.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: 462 for eight decl. in 107 overs.

Nagaland — 1st innings: 206 in 60.1 overs.

Nagaland — 2nd innings: Yugandhar Singh lbw b Tanay 20, Joshua Ozukum run out 0, Sedezhalie Rupero b Tilak 59, Rongsen Jonathan c Nitesh b Tanay 0, R.S. Jaganath Srinivas c Tanmay b Tanay 0, Sumit Kumar lbw b Tilak 86, Moakumzuk Tzudir c Tanmay b Tanay 0, Imliwati Lemtur c Tanay b Tilak 15, Tahmeed Rahman b Tanay 7, Khrievitso Kense (not out) 0, Karan Tewatia c Tanmay b Tanay 0, Extras (b-1): 1; Total (in 58.3 overs): 188.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-23, 3-23, 4-23, 5-150, 6-151, 7-177, 8-182, 9-188.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Teja 6-0-3-8-0, Tanay 26.3-6-81-6, Kartikeya 7-0-39-0, Saaketh 5.5-0-20-0, Sanketh 2-0-9-0, Tilak Varma 11.1-3-30-3.

Hyderabad won by an innings and 68 runs.

