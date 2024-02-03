Ranji Trophy | Rahul and Nitesh help Hyderabad take a massive lead

February 03, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Captain G. Rahul Singh’s third century of the season — 108 (108b, 14x4, 2x6) — and a maiden Ranji Trophy ton by K. Nitesh Reddy (115, 213b, 11x4, 1x6) in his fourth match, helped Hyderabad take a massive first innings lead against Mizoram on the second day of the four-day Plate Group league match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Resuming at 120 for one in reply to Mizoram’s 199 in the first innings, Hyderabad made 458 for eight at close for a lead of 259 runs.

Rahul reached the three-figure mark in style with a lofted stroke for a six off Bobby over covers but soon perished. Off-spinner Cariappa slipped one past Rahul’s defensive push and dislodged the bails.

The other southpaw, K. Rohit Rayudu, also continued to bat well (60, 149b, 3x4, 1x6) before he was surprised by the left-arm spin of Mohit Jangra, who literally yorked the batter as he stepped out to play on the off-side. Jangra was easily the pick of the bowlers.

Then it was Nitesh’s turn to repose the faith of the selectors. He overcame a sluggish start before showing remarkable temperament and stroke selection. In the company of wicketkeeper-batter Pragnay Reddy (91, 107b, 10x4, 1x6), he added 142 for the fifth wicket which effectively pushed Mizoram on the defensive.

Pragnay, who was the more aggressive and fluent of the two, played some impressive strokes, especially through covers. However, he was unlucky to be declared leg before off Cariappa for 91 and took a while to leave the crease.

But Nitesh was undeterred at the other end as he changed gears and showed he too could play big shots. He pulled Mizoram captain H.M. Ralte for a four and a six to move to 99.

The scores:

Mizoram — 1st innings: 199.

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Anderson b Jangra 6, G. Rahul Singh b Cariappa 108, K. Rohit Rayudu b Jangra 60, K. Nitesh Reddy st. Anderson b Jangra 115, Chandan Sahani b Lalbiakvela 1, Pragnay Reddy lbw b Cariappa 91, T. Ravi Teja c Thankhuma b Bobby 1, Tanay Thyagarajan c Hruaizela b Cariappa 19, Kartikeya Kak (batting) 36, E. Sanketh (batting) 2, Extras (b-8, lb-4, w-2, nb-5): 19; Total (for eight wkts. in 116 overs): 458.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-161, 3-207, 4-208, 5-350, 6-351, 7-379, 8-452.

Mizoram bowling: Jangra 23-2-86-3, Ralte 13-0-82-0, Cariappa 39-7-104-3, Lalbiakvela 20-1-83-1, Bobby 19-2-84-1, Thankhuma 1-0-5-0, Hruaia 1-0-2-0.