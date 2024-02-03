Ranji Trophy | Rohit spell helps Hyderabad dismiss Mizoram cheaply

February 03, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hyderabad bowlers came up with a fine performance to dismiss Mizoram for a paltry 199. The batters then followed it up by scoring 120 for one at close on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

Opting to bat, the Mizoram batters failed to come good against a bowling attack which stuck to a decent line and length. Pacer Karthikeya Kak struck the first blow when he dismissed Vanlal Hruaia in the 11th over.

Part-time off-spinner Rohit Rayudu was the leading wicket-taker with four wickets with three of them coming in the three overs just before the tea break. It was a perfect example of how to bowl to the field when the pitch was not helpful.

Mizoram owed its modest score to useful contributions from Agni Chopra (43, 67b, 5x4) and an aggressive K.C. Cariappa (45, 24b, 4x4, 4x6), with all four sixes coming in one over of left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan.

In reply, Hyderabad was surprised to see opener Tanmay Agarwal (6), triple centurion in the previous game, falling to a poor stroke down the leg-side off left-arm pacer Mohit Jangra to be caught behind in the third over of the innings.

Mizoram’s joy was short-lived as captain and opener G. Rahul Singh continued his fine run (81 batting, 81b, 10b, 1x6) looking good for his third century of the season. Keeping him company at close of play was Rohit (25 batting, 73b,1x4).

The duo added 104 runs in the unbroken second wicket stand which helped the home team consolidate its grip further in the game.

The scores:

Mizoram — 1st innings: Vanlal Hruaia c (sub) Abhirath b Kartikeya 9, Jehu Anderson c Pragnay b Sanketh 25, Agni Chopra c Pragnay b Ravi Teja 43, Lalhruaizela c Rahul b Tanay 16, Joseph Thankhuma run out 0, Vikash Kumar c (sub) Buddhi Rahul b Kartikeya 19, Mohit Jangra lbw b Rohit 17, Remruatdika Ralte c Pragnay b Rohit 8, K.C. Cariappa c Ravi b Rohit 45, Bobby (not out) 0, G. Lalbiakvela c Chandan b Rayudu 0; Extras: (b-4, lb-5, w-3, nb5): 17; Total (in 56 overs): 199.

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-56, 3-106, 4-106, 5-118, 6-137, 7-145, 8-194, 9-199.

Hyderabad bowling: Milind 6-1-10-0, Ravi Teja 10-3-37-1, Kartikeya 11-2-34-2, Sanketh 4-0-12-1, Tanay 16-2-77-1, Rohit 9-3-20-4.

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Anderson b Jangra 6, G. Rahul Singh (batting) 81, K. Rohit Rayudu (batting) 25; Extras (b-4, w-1, nb-3): 8; Total: (for one wkt. in 26 overs): 120

Fall of wicket: 1-16.

Mizoram bowling: Jangra 5-0-21-1, Ralte 5-0-29-0, Cariappa 8-0-30-0, Lalbiakvela 4-0-23-0, Bobby 4-1-13-0.

