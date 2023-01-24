Ranji Trophy | Hyderabad eager to put an improved performance against Delhi

January 24, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Relegation-threatened Hyderabad takes on an upbeat Delhi, fresh from its win over Mumbai

Faced with the threat of relegation, bottom-placed Hyderabad should look for an all-round improvement when it takes on an upbeat Delhi, fresh from its win over Mumbai in the previous game, in the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad has just one point from six games with one draw and five losses while Delhi has 11 points from the same number of matches with one win, two losses, and three draws. The fact that 26 players represented Hyderabad in Ranji this season and 11 of them were debutants should reflect that there is something seriously wrong with the two-time champions.

In batting, captain Tanmay Agarwal (528 runs from six games), and Rohit Rayudu (390 runs from six games) continue to be the main hope even as the rest of the batting was woefully short of expectations consistently.

In bowling, the only silver lining has been the pace duo of all-rounder T. Ravi Teja (18) and Kartikeya Kay (23 wickets) but again the back-up bowlers – be it spin or first-change – were terribly disappointing.

On the other hand, even Delhi seemed to have redeemed some pride before the final game here. The most consistent batter has been opener Dhruv Shorey (806 runs) followed by Vaibhal Rawal (396), whose 114 against Mumbai proved to be a match-winning knock, and the lower-order batter Himmat Singh (362 runs).

However, the bowling attack looks better off with the pace trio of Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran, and Divij Mehra, whose five for 30 against Mumbai in only his second Ranji match proved to be decisive, while off-break bowler Hrithik Shokeen and left-arm spinner Yogesh Sharma lend variety as Delhi should look to finish off the season on a high.

Match starts at 9.30 a.m.