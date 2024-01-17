Ranji Trophy | Desai, Vaghela bowl Gujarat to an incredible victory over Karnataka

January 17, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - AHMEDABAD

At 50 for no loss, chasing a paltry target of 110, Karnataka was coasting towards a victory with a bonus point. Barely 17 overs later, the Karnataka camp was in disbelief after sinking to a six-run loss.

On an extraordinary final day of a Ranji Trophy Group-C outing here on Monday, Gujarat achieved the impossible. The never-say-die attitude of the home team was in stark contrast to the nervous Karnataka side.

Absolutely extraordinary win for Gujarat. Karnataka unable to get 110 target, lose by six runs. Karnataka crumble after cruising at 50 for no loss. #RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/jjaYnCkxex — Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) January 15, 2024

Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai (7/42) was the wrecker-in-chief, well supported by off-spinner R.A. Vaghela (3/38). This inept batting performance by Karnataka will leave a lasting scar.

Self-destruction

All that was needed was a calm head and a straight bat, but instead, a path of self-destruct was chosen. There were no demons on the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch. The visitor simply crumbled in the face of pressure, revealing temperament and technical frailties galore.

The poor shot selection started with captain Mayank Agarwal (19), who awkwardly tried to guide Desai to third-man when two slips were in place. His opening partner Devdutt Padikkal (31) took an almighty swipe and spooned it high, and was followed to the hut in the same over by vice-captain Nikin Jose.

Manish Pandey fended at a delivery that spat off the surface. Sujay Sateri missed an ugly hoick and lost his stumps to give Desai his fifth scalp. V. Vyshak tried a paddle sweep in the first delivery he faced — a risk that did not pay off.

Regular opener R. Samarth, who came in at six-drop due to a flu, inexplicably rushed out to Vaghela and was stumped. The vaunted Karnataka batting line-up, three of whom have donned India colours, was left embarrassed.

Shubhang stands firm

Young Shubhang Hegde (27, 37b, 3x4, 1x6) raised Karnataka’s hopes. He stayed cool even as his mates wilted, picking off the loose balls when they came his way. It took a terrific reflex catch by wicketkeeper Het Patel to end Shubhang’s vigil.

Prasidh Krishna, who didn’t take the field on Sunday due to an injury, was forced to come out to bat. There would be no heroic tales to tell, however, as Vaghela cleaned up the pacer to spark victory celebrations.

The day started with Gujarat adding 48 runs to its overnight tally (171 for seven). This was the last passage of play which went along expected lines.

The scores:

Gujarat — 1st innings: 264.

Karnataka — 1st innings: 374.

Gujarat — 2nd innings: Priyank Panchal c Sateri b Koushik 4, Sunpreet Bagga c Padikkal b Shubhang 27, Siddharth Desai b Vyshak 0, Het Patel lbw b Koushik 6, Manan Hingrajia c Padikkal b Rohit 56, Kshitij Patel c Sateri b Koushik 26, Umang Kumar c Padikkal b Rohit 57, Ripal Patel c Pandey b Rohit 0, Chintan Gaja c Sateri b Shubhang 23, R.A. Vaghela run out 1, Arzan Nagwaswalla (not out) 0; Extras (b-13, lb-1, w-1, nb-4): 19; Total (in 80.2 overs): 219.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-12, 3-21, 4-52, 5-109, 6-145, 7-145, 8-192, 9-217.

Karnataka bowling: Koushik 15-10-16-3, Vyshak 14-2-27-1, Shubhang 28-5-90-2, Rohit 19.2-3-61-3, Jose 1-0-5-0, Mayank 2-1-4-0, Padikkal 1-0-2-0.

Karnataka — 2nd innings: Mayank Agarwal c Hingrajia b Desai 19, Devdutt Padikkal c Ripal b Desai 31, Nikin Jose c Het b Desai 4, Shubhang Hegde c Het b Vaghela 27, Manish Pandey c Panchal b Desai 0, Sujay Sateri b Desai 2, V. Vyshak lbw b Desai 0, R. Samarth st. Het b Vaghela 2, Rohit Kumar c (sub) Aditya b Desai 0, V. Koushik (not out) 4, Prasidh Krishna b Vaghela 7; Extras (lb-6, w-1): 7; Total (in 26.2 overs): 103.

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-55, 3-56, 4-62, 5-74, 6-74, 7-77, 8-92, 9-92.

Gujarat bowling: Desai 13-4-42-7, Gaja 2-0-12-0, Vaghela 10.2-3-38-3, Nagwaswalla 1-0-5-0.