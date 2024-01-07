GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RANJI TROPHY | Gujarat takes the upper-hand against Tamil Nadu

CRICKET | Umang and Hingrajia’s watch-full half centuries combined with Ripal’s big hitting ensures that the hosts set the visitors a stiff target

January 07, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Valsad

S. Dipak Ragav
Gujarat’s Umang in action on day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 07, 2024.

Gujarat’s Umang in action on day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 07, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Umang Rohit Kumar (89) and Manan Hingrajia’s (52) patient half-centuries, followed by Ripal Patel’s counter-attacking 81 off just 71 balls, powered Gujarat to a strong position against Tamil Nadu at the end of day three of their Ranji Trophy clash at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming at 38 for three, Gujarat made 312 in its second innings, setting TN a target of 299. In reply, the visitors finished at 32 for two, losing B. Sachin and Washington Sundar.

As they did in the first innings, Umang and Hingrajia stitched another century partnership, adding 158 for the fourth wicket. Umang was in complete control of proceedings with his compact game, playing assured drives down the ground and through the covers. When tested by Sandeep Warrier’s bouncers, Umang swayed away adeptly and used the pull shot effectively to get to his second half-century of the game.

Gujarat’s Manan Hingrajia in action on day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 07, 2024.

Gujarat’s Manan Hingrajia in action on day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 07, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Hingrajia, at the other end, played the perfect second fiddle after getting a reprieve on 15 when Sai Sudharsan dropped him at second slip in the first hour of the day. With the pitch easing out for batting, TN’s bowlers failed to exert any control over the game and allowed the duo to rotate the strike without trouble.

After lunch, Washington had Umang caught down the leg-side, 11 short of a century. Then Sai Kishore removed Hingrajia and Urvil Patel off successive overs to leave the hosts at 179 for six. However, Ripal and skipper Chintan Gaja had a crucial 86-run partnership off just 106 balls to take the game away from the visitors.

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan snaps up Manan Hingrajia’s catch on day three of their Ranji Trophy match in Valsad, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 07, 2024.

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan snaps up Manan Hingrajia’s catch on day three of their Ranji Trophy match in Valsad, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 07, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Ripal, making his First-Class debut, showed his T20 prowess, hitting the spinners for a few sixes to get going. Once he reached his half-century, he cut loose, lofting Trilok Nag for three consecutive sixes down the ground to set TN a stiff target.

Gujarat — 1st innings: 236.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 250.

Gujarat— 2nd innings: Priyank Panchal c Mohammed b Warrier 2, Aarya Desai c Vijay Shankar b Warrier 0, Manan Hingrajia c Sai Sudharsan b Sai Kishore 52, Kshitij Patel c Jagadeesan b Warrier 0, Umang Rohit Kumar c Jagadeesan b Washington 89, Urvil Patel c Mohammed b Sai Kishore 14, Ripal Patel c (sub) b Trilok 81, Chintan Gaja c Jagadeesan b Trilok 29, Ravi Bishnoi c Washington b Sai Kishore 1, Priyajitsing Jadeja (not out) 8, Arzan Nagwaswalla b Sai Kishore 9; Extras (b-12, lb-11, w-1, nb-3 ): 27; Total (in 84 overs): 312.

Gujarat’s Ripal Patel in action on day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Gujarat’s Ripal Patel in action on day three of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Valsad, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-6, 3-6, 4-164, 5-168, 6-179, 7-265, 8-270, 9-291.

TN bowling: Warrier 17-2-51-3, Trilok Nag 11-1-59-2, Sai Kishore 29-4-83-4, Mohammed 10-3-36-0, Washington 15-0-52-1, Vijay Shankar 1-0-6-0, Pradosh 1-0-2-0.

Tamil Nadu — 2nd innings: B. Sachin c Rohit Kumar b Gaja 4, B. Sai Sudharsan (batting) 18, Washington Sundar c Ripal b Nagwaswalla 6, R. Sai Kishore (batting) 4; Total (for two wickets in 15 overs): 32.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-26.

Gujarat bowling: Gaja 4-2-6-1, Priyajitsing 4-2-9-0, Nagwaswalla 4-2-6-1, Bishnoi 2-0-10-0, Hingrajia 1-0-1-0.

