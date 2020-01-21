Ranji Trophy | Ganesh Satish hits unbeaten century

Continuing his splendid form, Ganesh Satish scored his 14th First Class century and third of the season to enable Vidarbha set a target of 347 for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here.

Ahead by 16 runs on the first innings, Vidarbha launched a calculated assault on Delhi’s Ishant Sharma-less attack and declared at 330 for three.

When Delhi began the run-chase in fading light, the light-metre showed a reading of less than 3.9 thereby forcing Vidarbha to either press its spinners into service or let play be called off immediately. As a result of two overs of spin, Delhi openers escaped unscathed at 10 without loss.

Huge task

With 337 more runs required to win on Wednesday, Delhi will have to deal with fresh Vidarbha pacers for the better part of first session.

With Delhi’s batting failing quite consistently this season, Vidarbha has every reason to be optimistic of gaining six points. Moreover, with Ishant out of the match following a ligament tear suffered on his right ankle on Monday, Vidarbha needs one wicket less to win.

Tuesday’s proceedings began 45 minutes late due to poor light. Vidarbha’s top-order was among the runs with all five batsmen on view touching the 40-run mark.

Breakthrough denied

Skipper Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy denied Delhi any early breakthrough. After Fazal missed his half-century following a strokeful 43, Ramaswamy made a sedate 57.

Veteran Wasim Jaffer looked in fine nick during his controlled knock of 40. It was Jaffer’s dismissal, at 182, that signalled what turned out to be Vidarbha’s best phase of the day.

Ganesh Satish (100 out out, 92b, 11x4, 2x6) and Akshay Wadkar (70 not out, 82b, 7x4) accelerated the run-rate and raised 148 runs for the undefeated fourth wicket in 23.3 overs off a tiring and deflated Delhi attack.

The declaration came the moment Ganesh Satish completed his third century of the season. He had made 237 against Andhra and 145 against Punjab.

The scores:

Vidarbha — 1st innings: 179.

Delhi — 1st innings: 163.

Vidarbha — 2nd innings: Faiz Fazal c Rawat b Khejrolia 43, Sanjay Ramaswamy c Bidhuri b Rana 57, Wasim Jaffer c Shorey b Lalit Yadav 40, Ganesh Satish (not out) 100, Akshay Wadkar (not out) 70; Extras (b-9, lb-4, nb-5, w-2): 20; Total (for three wkts. decl. in 76.5 overs): 330.

Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-138, 3-182.

Delhi bowling: Ishant 2.3-1-8-0, Simarjeet 17-3-68-0, Khejroliya 15.3-1-59-1, Bidhuri 13-1-64-0, Lalit Yadav 12-0-55-1, Rana 15.5-4-63-1.

Delhi — 2nd innings: Kunal Chandela (batting) 2, Hiten Dalal (batting) 8; Total (for no loss in two overs): 10.

Vidarbha bowling: Sarvate 1-0-2-0, Wakhare 1-0-8-0.