Ranji Trophy final | Umpire replaced

On-field umpire C. Shamshuddin, who was hit by a freak throw during the first day’s play of the Ranji Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Bengal, will be replaced by Yeshwant Barde.

Shamshuddin, who was hit on his lower abdomen by a throw in the 66th over of the Saurashtra first innings, completed his duties for the day. However, following a medical check-up on Tuesday it was decided to substitute him on field duty.

Piyush Kakkar, a BCCI umpire from the host association, did on-field duty with K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan in the morning session of the second day. After the lunch break, TV umpire S. Ravi took Kakkar’s place and Shamshuddin took over as TV umpire.

According to SCA sources, Barde will replace Shamshuddin as on-field umpire and Ravi will go back to his TV umpire’s job.

