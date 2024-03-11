Ranji Trophy Final | Mumbai dressing room thoroughly enjoys Rahane’s knock

March 11, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Mumbai

In a First Class career spanning well over 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane has 95 scores of 50-plus, including memorable knocks for India in some of the most challenging conditions against the toughest bowling line-ups.

Still, when he drove fellow veteran Umesh Yadav through covers in the dying moments of Monday’s proceedings at the Wankhede Stadium, he received a rousing applause from the spectator gallery and the dressing room alike.

Rahane, with the lean patch he has had throughout the season (134 runs from 11 innings coming into the Ranji final), knew his job was only half done and the Mumbai dressing room did its best to let him realise they were happier than their captain.

“We celebrated like it was a hundred because we knew how important this small milestone is for him. Throughout his career, I don’t think Ranji fifties are that important for him with his stature,” Shams Mulani, the all-rounder, said after the second day’s play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazing

“But for us, for the team, for himself in this situation, it was very important that he stays on the wicket because his presence is much more important for us. And the way he batted as well, I think it was amazing.”

With a hefty lead of 260 runs, many would think the game – and the much-awaited 42nd Ranji title — is in Mumbai’s bag. But Mulani and his teammates aren’t looking too far ahead.

“We will bat along. We obviously know that the wicket might deteriorate in the fourth innings or it might help our bowlers, but we are just thinking of batting as much as possible,” Mulani said.

“There is still a long way to go and we are just looking right now to bat as much as possible.”

Yash optimistic

Yash Thakur, the Vidarbha pacer, put up a brave front after a forgettable day for his team.

“It is a long game, a five-day game. We have a chance to come back and we believe that we will come back in this game,” he said.

“It is a part of the game that we collapsed. We are chasing the game but cricket is a funny game and you can make a comeback anytime.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.