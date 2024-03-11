GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy Final | Mumbai dressing room thoroughly enjoys Rahane’s knock

March 11, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Back in the groove: Rahane showed his class with an unbeaten 58.

Back in the groove: Rahane showed his class with an unbeaten 58. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

In a First Class career spanning well over 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane has 95 scores of 50-plus, including memorable knocks for India in some of the most challenging conditions against the toughest bowling line-ups.

Still, when he drove fellow veteran Umesh Yadav through covers in the dying moments of Monday’s proceedings at the Wankhede Stadium, he received a rousing applause from the spectator gallery and the dressing room alike.

Rahane, with the lean patch he has had throughout the season (134 runs from 11 innings coming into the Ranji final), knew his job was only half done and the Mumbai dressing room did its best to let him realise they were happier than their captain.

“We celebrated like it was a hundred because we knew how important this small milestone is for him. Throughout his career, I don’t think Ranji fifties are that important for him with his stature,” Shams Mulani, the all-rounder, said after the second day’s play.

Amazing

“But for us, for the team, for himself in this situation, it was very important that he stays on the wicket because his presence is much more important for us. And the way he batted as well, I think it was amazing.”

With a hefty lead of 260 runs, many would think the game – and the much-awaited 42nd Ranji title — is in Mumbai’s bag. But Mulani and his teammates aren’t looking too far ahead.

“We will bat along. We obviously know that the wicket might deteriorate in the fourth innings or it might help our bowlers, but we are just thinking of batting as much as possible,” Mulani said.

“There is still a long way to go and we are just looking right now to bat as much as possible.”

Yash optimistic

Yash Thakur, the Vidarbha pacer, put up a brave front after a forgettable day for his team.

“It is a long game, a five-day game. We have a chance to come back and we believe that we will come back in this game,” he said.

“It is a part of the game that we collapsed. We are chasing the game but cricket is a funny game and you can make a comeback anytime.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.