Ranji Trophy Final | I enjoyed Rahane’s wicket the most, says Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey

March 10, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Mumbai

When Harsh Dubey, the young left-arm spinner, was told a day prior to Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy final, he had a key batter earmarked to be trapped. And the young spinner was delighted to have executed his plan to perfection.

Of the three wickets that the youngster picked to leave Mumbai in a tizzy, he enjoyed Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal the most.

“I enjoyed Rahane’s wicket the most. Before the match, I had made up my mind to dismiss him. I always do it. Before every match, pick a player whom I want to dismiss,” Dubey said.

“It’s my best wicket in Ranji Trophy till now. After bowling the stump line, I was giving him balls to drive. I thought that there were chances of the ball going in the air if Rahane drives it as the ball was getting stuck on the wicket. The plan succeeded.”

Rahane’s attempt to break the shackles resulted in an uppish drive that was latched on to by Dhruv Shorey stretching to his left at mid-off.

Dube, the 21-year-old, has been switching between Vidarbha’s Under-23 and Ranji side right through the season. The youngster stressed that the experience of having been crowned champion in the inter-state age-group championships helped him enter the final without any pressure.

“There was no pressure of the final. We have won the U-16, U-19 and U-23 finals in the past, so, there was no such pressure of the final,” Dubey said.

“I was treating it as a normal game and not thinking of it as a big game. I am taking it as just another Ranji contest against Mumbai.”