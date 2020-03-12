Cricket

Ranji Trophy final | Final day’s action behind closed doors

After receiving a set of guidelines from BCCI the SCA informed that the final day’s action would be held behind closed doors.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Thursday said that no spectator would be allowed to watch the final day’s action of the Ranji Trophy final being played at the SCA Stadium here following strict guidelines on the coronavirus threat.

Set of guidelines

After receiving a set of guidelines from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the Central Government advisory on the epidemic, the SCA informed that the final day’s action would be held behind closed doors on Friday. “We have got a set of guidelines (from BCCI). Tomorrow spectators will not be allowed. Only team members and officials, match officials, the association’s officials and accredited mediapersons will be allowed,” said the SCA secretary Himanshu Shah.

