Ranji Trophy | Day one of Bengal-Kerala fixture washed out due to overnight rain

Published - October 26, 2024 07:36 pm IST - KOLKATA

Sports Bureau

No play was possible because of overnight rain resulting from Cyclone Dana on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Group-C match between Bengal and Kerala at the Jadavpur University ground here on Saturday.

After three rounds of inspection, match officials, including umpires Saidharshan Kumar M.G. and Saurabh Dhote and match-referee Rajib Debbarma, called off the day’s action at 2:30 p.m. as they found the ground was not fit to begin play.

Both the teams had managed one point apiece from their respective rain-affected matches in the previous round.

