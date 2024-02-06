Ranji Trophy | Chhattisgarh resists Kerala’s push for a result after Baby’s blitz

February 06, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Raipur

Kerala desperately tried to flog a dead match to life and did all it could by scoring quickly in the first session and even set a target for Chhattisgarh to chase. However, the host refused to take up the challenge and its batters faced little problem in blunting the Kerala attack on the slow wicket. The match between two sides drifted to a draw at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket stadium here on Monday.

After being set a target of 290 in 53 overs, Chhattisgarh made a slow progress to 71 for one off 22 overs when the captains agreed for a draw after the tea break. Kerala took three points for the first innings lead while Chhattisgarh got one from the draw.

Kerala’s quest for quick runs in the morning was given an impetus by Vishnu Vinod, who clubbed two boundaries and a six in the first two overs bowled by medium pacers Ravi Kiran and Ashish Chouhan. Vishnu’s (24) blitz didn’t last long as he threw away his wicket to wild slog against left arm spinner Ajay Mandal. The new batter Sanju Samson didn’t allow the tempo to dip as he attacked the bowlers to score runs quickly. Sanju (24) perished trying for a big shot against Ajay and was caught at the long on fence by Shashank Chandrakar.

Mohammed Azharuddeen joined Sachin Baby and the two put the Chhattisgarh attack to sword. The batters ran the singles hard and manipulated the field by improvising their shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Mandal bore the brunt as the fifth wicket stand quickly raised 100 runs. Sachin Baby (94), after playing himself in, effortlessly switched gears to tear the bowling apart. Rasping cuts and flowing drives marked Baby’s innings and he looked set for another century but was run out by a direct throw by Rishab Tiwari. Kerala declared the innings after Azharuddeen completed his fifty to set a target of 290 for the host.

Thampi gave Kerala an early lift when he cleaned up Shashank Chandrakar (14) in the fifth over. But Rishab Tiwari (39 not out) and Ashutosh Singh (25 not out) overcame their tentative starts to play watchful knocks that forced Kerala captain Sanju to agree for a draw after the tea break.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: 350.

Chattisgarh — 1st innings: 312.

Kerala — 2nd innings: Rohan Kunnummal c Rishab b Ashish 36, Rohan Prem c (sub) Tiwary b Ravi 17, Sachin Baby run out 94, Vishnu Vinod b Ajay 24, Sanju Samson c Shashank b Ajay 24, Mohammed Azharuddeen not out 50, Krishna Prasad not out 0; Extras (b-2, lb-4): 6; Total (for five wks decl in 52.2 overs): 251.

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-62, 3-99, 4-149, 5-251

Chhattisgarh bowling: Ravi 8-2-45-1, Ashish 14-1-65-1, Ajay 21.2-0-93-2, Ashutosh 3-0-18-0, Rishabh 5-0-21-0, Shashank 4-0-19-0.

Chhatttisgarh — 2nd innings: Shashank Chandrakar b Thampi 14, Rishab Tiwari not out 39, Ashutosh Singh not out 25; Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for one wkt in 22 overs) 79.

Fall of wicket: 1-18.

Kerala bowling: Thampi 5-0-18-1, Akhin 2-0-10-0, Jalaj 5-1-12-0, Nidheesh 3-0-14-0, Shreyas 5-0-23-0, Vishnu 2-1-1-0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.