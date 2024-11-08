Ranji Trophy | Birla’s six-for puts Chandigarh in driving seat against Delhi

Another 157 runs are required for Chandigarh to secure a third straight victory in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. With all ten wickets intact at the close of play on day three against Delhi, the host should fancy its chances of consolidating the top spot in Group D.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Delhi was restricted to 250 in the second innings, openers Shivam Bhambri and Arslan Khan guided Chandigarh to 46 for no loss in 11 overs on Friday in pursuit of a target of 203.

At the heart of Chandigarh’s impressive bowling effort was once again Nishunk Birla. The 20-year-old left-arm spinner backed up his six for 72 in the first essay with figures of 27.1-7-65-6 this time around. His count for the season has swelled to 28 wickets in four games, taking him to second in the highest wicket-takers’ list behind Harsh Dubey (29 scalps for Vidarbha).

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi’s batters ought to feel disappointed that they haven’t given their bowlers a bigger total to defend. Though Anuj Rawat fell to off-spinner Vishu Kashyap in the day’s sixth over — after he had been dropped by Manan Vohra off seamer Jagjit Singh Sandhu — the contest was in balance once Sanat Sangwan and Yash Dhull put together 96 runs for the second wicket in 206 deliveries.

Having erred with an attacking stroke on the opening day, Sangwan chose to exercise extreme caution on his way to a half-century. Dhull was fairly restrained as well, although he did hit a few exquisite boundaries through mid-on and midwicket.

Half an hour after lunch, though, Dhull suffered a lapse, driving left-arm spinner Gurinder Singh to Birla at cover. Sangwan was also done in by Gurinder a few overs later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birla took over thereafter. While he trapped Ayush Badoni leg-before, he drew Himmat Singh forward with an enticing length and had him stumped. He found success against the left-hand batters, too, in Delhi’s lower-order.

The scores:

Delhi — 1st innings: 276.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh — 1st innings: 324.

Delhi — 2nd innings: Sanat Sangwan c&b Gurinder 70, Anuj Rawat c Sidhu b Vishu 20, Yash Dhull c Birla b Gurinder 58, Himmat Singh st Sidhu b Birla 26, Ayush Badoni lbw b Birla 1, Kshitiz Sharma (run out) 11, Sumit Mathur c Arslan b Birla 10, Siddhant Sharma st Sidhu b Birla 15, Shivank Vashisth c Arslan b Birla 1, Hrithik Shokeen c Arslan b Birla 33, Himanshu Chauhan (not out) 0; Extras (b-1, lb-4): 5; Total (in 86.1 overs): 250.

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-138, 3-159, 4-168, 5-186, 6-193, 7-198, 8-204, 9-235.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh bowling: Vishu 24-2-70-1, Birla 27.1-7-65-6, Gurinder 17-0-75-2, Sandhu 12-4-24-0, Bawa 5-2-8-0, Bhambri 1-0-3-0.

Chandigarh — 2nd innings: Arslan Khan (batting) 15, Shivam Bhambri (batting) 31; Total (for no loss. in 11 overs): 46.

Delhi bowling: Siddhant 2-0-7-0, Shokeen 2-0-14-0, Badoni 4-0-10-0, Mathur 3-1-15-0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.