Ranji Trophy | Bowlers hold sway in 21-wicket day in Surat

As many as 21 wickets fell on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group A match at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium here on Wednesday. After getting bowled out for 127, Gujarat dismissed Kerala for 70. Before the stumps were drawn, there was time for the host to begin its second innings.

It was one for no wicket at close – that’s a lead of 58. So it looks pretty certain that there will be a decisive result. It also looks that we will get that result with plenty of time left.

And that is not because it is a horrible wicket. True, batting wasn’t easy.

There was life on the wicket, which looked greenish enough, and the overcast conditions, which prevailed for most of the day, made life even more difficult for the batsmen, with the ball swinging around.

But, with better application, more runs could have been scored. The first session on the second day could be important now. Though Gujarat is in the driver’s seat, Kerala could come right back if its bowlers could take some quick wickets on Thursday morning.

They did that on this day, after their captain Sachin Baby won the toss and promptly put Gujarat in to bat. An incisive spell of pace bowling from K.M. Asif meant Gujarat lost two wickets inside the seventh over. Crucially one of those was that of opener Priyank Panchal. The run-machine was trapped lbw by a ball that came in sharply.

Then Jalaj Saxena’s off-spin took over. His 19th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket ensured there was no way Gujarat could have rebuilt its innings. Only opener Kathan Patel (36) and the No. 8, Piyush Chawla (32) could make any significant contribution.

Kerala’s batsmen fared even worse. Only Robin Uthappa went past 20. His fourth-wicket stand with opener P. Rahul was shaping up well and giving Kerala hopes of getting past the Gujarat total.

But when the partnership was worth 42, Rahul was adjudged lbw to seamer Roosh Kalaria, who would finish with 4 for 20. The Kerala opener, who had been batting with grim determination, seemed a trifle unlucky.

The floodgates were now truly opened. Kerala lost its last seven wickets for the addition of merely 20 runs.

Gujarat did not even have to use the leg-spin of Chawla, who had emerged as the most expensive Indian player at the IPL auction last week.

Scores

Gujarat - 1st Innings: Kathan Patel b Monish 36, Priyank Panchal lbw b Asif 10, Bhargav Merai c Azharuddeen b Asif 0, Parthiv Patel b Jalaj 11, Manprit Juneja c Vishnu b Jalaj 4, Dhruv Raval c Vishnu b Jalaj 1, Axar Patel b Warrier 10, Piyush Chawla st Azharuddeen b Jalaj 32, Roosh Kalaria run out (Baby) 2, Chintan Gaja (not out) 2, Siddharth Desai lbw b Jalaj 0; Extras (b-7, lb-9, w-3) 19; Total (in 38 overs): 127.

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-31, 3-59, 4-75, 5-79, 6-81, 7-109, 8-120, 9-127.

Kerala bowling: Warrier 9-1-38-1, Thampi 6-0-18-0, Asif 9-2-23-2, Jalaj 13-3-26-5, Monish 1-0-6-1.

Kerala – 1st Innings: P. Rahul lbw b Kalaria 17, Jalaj Saxena lbw b Gaja 0, Sanju Samson c Kathan b Gaja 5, Sachin Baby c Merai b Kalaria 0, Robin Uthappa c Panchal b Kalaria 26, Vishnu Vinod lbw b Axar 8, Mohammed Azharuddeen c Chawla b Kalaria 0, S. Monish c Panchal b Axar 6, Basil Thampi lbw b Axar 0, K.M. Asif lbw b Desai 0, Sandeep Warrier (not out) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-3, w-1) 8; Total (in 35.5 overs): 70.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-6, 3-8, 4-50, 5-53, 6-55, 7-63, 8-63, 9-70.

Gujarat bowling: Kalaria 13-4-20-4, Gaja 9-3-17-2, Axar 6-2-11-3, Desai 7.5-2-15-1.

Gujarat – 2nd Innings: Kathan Patel (not out) 0, Priyank Panchal (not out) 0; Extras (nb-1) 1; Total (for no wkt.) in 1 over: 1.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 1-0-1-0.

Toss: Kerala.