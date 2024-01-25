ADVERTISEMENT

Ranji Trophy | Bengal will hope for favourable weather to improve its points tally

January 25, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Cricket | Host Assam, meanwhile, will look to get its act together in its den and script a turnaround in its fortunes

Sports Bureau

Anustup Majumdar and Abishek Porel will once again be expected to contribute significantly to Bengal’s total with their batting. | Photo Credit: ANI

Troubled by bad weather in its last two matches, Bengal will hope that it doesn’t lose playing time again as it attempts to garner valuable points in its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against bottom-placed Assam at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, from Friday.

Fifth-placed Bengal, which has managed only five points so far despite having the upper hand in its last two outings against Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, knows that it deserves a better spot in the group in spite of the absence of key players.

Only one point from its last home engagement against Chhattisgarh due to the unfinished first innings was a jolt to the side’s progress.

Nevertheless, Bengal will take positives from the Eden match. Abishek Porel and Anustup Majumdar’s good performances with the bat and seamer Suraj Jaiswal’s fine show with the ball should motivate others to raise their game.

Inclusion of pacer Suman Das, who is likely to make his debut, and a left-arm spinner will strengthen Bengal’s attack.

Assam’s below-par batting has hit the side, which has managed only one point from its three matches. The prolific Riyan Parag, overall third with 378 runs, has scored the bulk of the runs and will expect good support from the other batters.

Assam has been too dependent on its two left-arm spinners, Rahul Singh and Siddharth Sarmah, in the bowling department.

The host will try to realise its potential in its den and script a turnaround.

