GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | Bengal pushes for first innings lead with a tactical declaration and quick wickets

CRICKET | Bad light ruins most of the day’s play as Chhattisgarh is reduced to 27 for two in its first essay, with the prediction being for more bad weather on the last day

January 21, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y.B. Sarangi
Bengal bowler Karan Lal celebrates the dismissal of Chhattisgarh batter Rishabh Tiwari with his teammates on day three of their Ranji Trophy match, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Bengal bowler Karan Lal celebrates the dismissal of Chhattisgarh batter Rishabh Tiwari with his teammates on day three of their Ranji Trophy match, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, January 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As gloomy weather and bad light played spoilsport and only nine overs could be bowled in 40 minutes of play, Bengal pushed for the crucial first innings lead on day three of its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Chhattisgarh at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Bengal declared its first innings at its overnight total of 381 for eight and delivered early blows on Chhattisgarh, which was at 27 for two at stumps.

With the possibility of an outright result looking remote after most of the time over two days lost due to poor light, Bengal looked for three points.

When play finally began at 3:34 p.m. in the final session after several rounds of inspection, the home bowlers searched for quick wickets while the touring side’s openers, K.D. Eknath and Rishabh Tiwari, batted with positive intent and scored off loose deliveries.

Suraj Jaiswal provided the breakthrough in the seventh over as a solid looking Eknath edged one to Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary at the first slip.

Off-spinner Karan Lal trapped the left-handed Rishabh lbw in the next over.

Chhattisgarh batters Jivesh Butte and Ashutosh Singh survived some anxious moments in fading light before the umpires halted the play again and eventually drew the stumps for the day.

With the weatherman predicting a cloudy and hazy final day, Bengal will make an attempt to inflate its points, while Chhattisgarh will try not to concede too many.

The scores: Bengal — 1st innings: 381 for eight decl. in 128 overs.

Chhattisgarh — 1st innings: K.D. Eknath c Tiwary b Jaiswal 12, Rishabh Tiwari lbw b Karan 10, Jivesh Butte (batting) 0, Ashutosh Singh (batting) 0; Extras (b-4, nb-1): 5, Total (for two wickets in 9 overs): 27.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-23.

Bengal bowling: Ishan 3-0-13-0, Kaif 2-0-10-0, Karan 2-2-0-1, Jaiswal 1-1-0-1, Ghosh 1-1-0-0.

Related Topics

cricket / domestic / sport / sports event / national tournament / national championship / West Bengal / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.