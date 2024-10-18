GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | Bengal-Bihar tie a special one for domestic giant Abhimanyu

The toss did not take place on Friday as match officials made several rounds of inspection before deciding to call off the opening day’s action

Published - October 18, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KALYANI

Y.B. Sarangi
Taller ambitions: Abhimanyu, who is playing his 100th First Class match, says his ultimate dream is to play for India.

Taller ambitions: Abhimanyu, who is playing his 100th First Class match, says his ultimate dream is to play for India. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

On the verge of attaining a personal milestone of playing 100 First Class matches, Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran looked back with pride at his 11-year-old journey and remained hopeful of donning India colours.

Even as play could not be possible on the opening day of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy Group-C match against Bihar at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Academy Ground here due to wet patches on the outfield owing to overnight rain, Abhimanyu expressed his gratitude to the state association for giving him a platform.

Abhimanyu, who was felicitated by the CAB for his milestone, said: “It’s a long journey. I thanked the association (in my acceptance speech). The CAB gave me a chance to play First Class cricket. It feels good that I am playing my 100th match.

“It makes me feel special. It was not my dream (to play 100 matches). My aim was to play for India. It’s still the same dream. It was good to enjoy the journey. I have learnt a lot. I have made a lot of friends. I have a lot of memories.”

The 29-year-old, who has come close to earning the India cap on multiple occasions and has scored four centuries in 2024-25, said he continued to focus on his job of piling on the runs without thinking about the India call.

Focus

“It will happen when it has to happen. You keep on doing your job. I am only thinking about the Bihar match. We got a good start to the season. My focus is only on the Ranji Trophy,” said Abhimanyu, who accumulated 7638 runs in 99 matches at an average of 49.92 before the match against Bihar.

The toss did not take place in the match on Friday as match officials made several rounds of inspection before deciding to call off the day’s action.

Published - October 18, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.