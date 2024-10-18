Ranji Trophy | Bengal-Bihar tie a special one for domestic giant Abhimanyu

On the verge of attaining a personal milestone of playing 100 First Class matches, Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran looked back with pride at his 11-year-old journey and remained hopeful of donning India colours.

Even as play could not be possible on the opening day of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy Group-C match against Bihar at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Academy Ground here due to wet patches on the outfield owing to overnight rain, Abhimanyu expressed his gratitude to the state association for giving him a platform.

Abhimanyu, who was felicitated by the CAB for his milestone, said: “It’s a long journey. I thanked the association (in my acceptance speech). The CAB gave me a chance to play First Class cricket. It feels good that I am playing my 100th match.

“It makes me feel special. It was not my dream (to play 100 matches). My aim was to play for India. It’s still the same dream. It was good to enjoy the journey. I have learnt a lot. I have made a lot of friends. I have a lot of memories.”

The 29-year-old, who has come close to earning the India cap on multiple occasions and has scored four centuries in 2024-25, said he continued to focus on his job of piling on the runs without thinking about the India call.

Focus

“It will happen when it has to happen. You keep on doing your job. I am only thinking about the Bihar match. We got a good start to the season. My focus is only on the Ranji Trophy,” said Abhimanyu, who accumulated 7638 runs in 99 matches at an average of 49.92 before the match against Bihar.

The toss did not take place in the match on Friday as match officials made several rounds of inspection before deciding to call off the day’s action.