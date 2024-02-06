Ranji Trophy | Baroda win three points, consolidates top spot

February 06, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

Baroda forced Delhi to follow on before their Ranji Trophy match ended in a draw here on Monday.

The result helped Baroda consolidate its position at the top of Group-D with 23 points.

Delhi gained one point and with eight in its kitty and two more matches to go, Delhi is out of contention for a place in the knockout phase. Delhi resumed its second innings on the final day at 113 for four and was bowled out for 177.

Baroda, by virtue of a massive first innings lead of 258 runs, enforced the follow-on.

Good response

But this time, Delhi responded better with openers Yash Dhull and Arpit Rana raising 64 runs to thwart Baroda’s plans of putting the host under early pressure.

Soon after the fall of Rana, the captains agreed to an early end to the match.

The scores:

Baroda — 1st innings: 435

Delhi — 1st innings: Arpit Rana b Sopariya 8, Shivank Vashisht c Mitesh b Sheth 9, Jonty Sidhu b Bhatt 40, Himmat Singh b Sheth 5, Ayush Badoni c Shivalik b Sheth 44, Lakshay Thareja c Rawat b Sopariya 6, Pranshu Vijayraj lbw b Pathan 7, Hrithik Shokeen c Mitesh b Bhatt 17, Yash Dhull c Solanki b Pathan 17, Ishant Sharma c Jyotsnil b Hatt 0, Himanshu Chauhan (not out) 0; Extras (b-21, lb-1, nb-2): 24; Total (in 56.2 overs): 177.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-35, 3-48, 4-108, 5-120, 6-138, 7-138, 8-173, 9-173.

Baroda bowling: Atit Sheth 14-3-39-3, Soyeb Sopariya 15-0-2-38-2, Mahesh Pithiya 9-3-20-0, Babashafi Pathan 11.2-2-40-2, Bhargav Bhatt 7-3-18-3.

Delhi — 2nd innings: Yash Dhull (not out) 39, Arpit Rana b Pithiya 28, Jonty Sidhu (not out) 1; Total (for one wkt. in 34 overs): 68.

Fall of wicket: 1-64.

Baroda bowling: Sheth 3-0-9-0, Bhatt 10-5-8-0, Sopariya 3-1-5-0, Pathan 6-1-16-0, Pithiya 11-5-23-1, Shivalik Sharma 1-0-7-0.

RANJI TROPHY SCORES ROUND 5, DAY 4

Elite: Group A: At Jamshedpur: Manipur 170 & 232 in 93.3 overs (Ronald Longjam 41, L.M. Keishangbam 88) lost to Jharkhand 504/5 decl. Jharkhand 7(10), Manipur 0(0).

Jaipur: Rajasthan 432 drew with Vidarbha 391 in 125.3 overs (Yash Rathod 81, Karun Nair 112, Mohit Kale 48, Akshay Wadkar 59, Manav Suthar 5/133). Rajasthan 3(19), Vidarbha 1(20).

Group B: Patna: Bihar 182 & 124 in 51.1 overs (Lalith Mohan 4/35) lost to Andhra 463. Andhra 7(22), Bihar 0(5).

Raipur: Kerala 350 & 251/5 decl. in 52.2 overs (Sachin Baby 94, Mohammed Azharudeen 50 n.o.) drew with Chhattisgarh 312 & 79/1 in 22 overs. Kerala 3(8), Chhattisgarh 1(12).

Kanpur: UP 548/8 decl. drew with Assam 316/2 in 113 overs. (No play). UP 1(12), Assam 1(2).

Group C: Chandigarh: Punjab 477/2 drew with Chandigarh. (No play). Punjab 1(9), Chandigarh 1(4).

Group D: Cuttack: Odisha 322 & 201 in 68 overs (Govinda Poddar 46, Sagar Udeshi 4/45) drew with Pondicherry 284 in 86.2 overs (K.B. Arun Karthik 110, Krishna Pandey 42) & 175/8 in 56 overs (Paras Ratnaparkhe 72, Arun Karthik 58 n.o.). Odisha 3(12),

Pondicherry 1(13).

Delhi: Baroda 435/9 decl. drew with Delhi 177 in 56.2 overs (Jonty Sidhu 40, Ayush Badoni 44) & 68/1 in 34 overs. Baroda 3(23), Delhi 1(8).

Dharamshala: Himachal 169 & 42/5 in 23 overs (Anubhav Agarwal 4/6) drew with MP 217 in 71.4 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 72, Rishab Chouhan 57, Vaibhav Arora 4/83). MP 3(19), Himachal 1(4).

Jammu: J&K 168/2 in 39 overs drew with Uttarakhand. (No Play). J&K 1(12), Uttarakhand 1(8).

