Ranji Trophy | Baroda in control against Mumbai

The festive vibe that has surrounded the cultural capital of Gujarat extended to the city outskirts as Baroda dominated the second day’s play of its season-opening Ranji Trophy tie against the defending champion Mumbai.

The lower order added vital 49 runs in the morning to help Baroda put on 290 runs on a turning track at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium. The bowling unit – led by veteran left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt – then wound up Mumbai for 214 to take a handy 76-run lead.

Should Baroda top-order rectify its mistakes from the first innings, the host could be in with a chance of registering a rare outright win against Mumbai.

The day, however, belonged to the home team that celebrated the last day of the Navaratri festival. Captain Krunal Pandya’s tactics along with the coaching team worked to perfection when he and Bhargav – the left-arm spin duo – shared the new ball. Krunal sneaked through Prithvi Shaw’s defence before Ranji debutant Ayush Mhatre and Hardik Tamore saw off the morning session.

Mhatre appeared effortless for most parts, with his inside-out lofted drive off left-arm spin and the ability to rotate strike being a standout feature. Just after pumping his fist after raising his maiden fifty, the 17-year-old miscued a pull shot off to end a promising innings.

Flurry of wickets

Tamore and captain Ajinkya Rahane then continued the march effortlessly until Mumbai lost three wickets for one run in 18 balls.

Tamore (inside-edge onto the pad), Rahane (Jyotsnil Singh pulling off a stunner at silly point, pouching a well-timed cut) and Shreyas Iyer (caught behind off a beauty by Bhatt that turned and rose sharply) departed to leave Mumbai reeling at 141 for five.

Left-arm pacer Akash Singh then ensured the famous Mumbai lower order was restricted. Introduced into the attack in the 44th over, Akash first bowled a yorker that Siddhesh Lad played on to his stumps before an inswinger rattled Tanush Kotian’s stumps. Akash fittingly ended the innings by forcing Shardul Thakur to whip one to deep midwicket.

The scores: Baroda – 1st innings: Jyotsnil Singh c Mulani b Avasthi 10, Shivalik Sharma b Shardul 0, Shashwat Rawat c Shaw b Kotian 25, Vishnu Solanki lbw b Mulani 18, Krunal Pandya c Tamore b Kotian 21, Mitesh Patel c Rahane b Mulani 86, Atit Sheth lbw b Mulani 66, Raj Limbani c Tamore b Kotian 30, Mahesh Pithiya lbw Shardul 4, Bhargav Bhatt (not out) 7, Akash Singh c Rahane b Kotian 10; Extras (b-7, lb-6): 13; Total (103.1 overs): 290.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-15, 3-49, 4-71, 5-90, 6-220, 7-261, 8-270, 9-278.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul 20-4-49-2, Avasthi 10-2-17-1, Mulani 37-5-111-3, Kotian 24.1-1-61-4, Himanshu 12-1-39-0.

Mumbai – 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw b Krunal 7, Ayush Mhatre c & b Bhatt 52, Hardik Tamore c Jyotsnil b Pithiya 40, Ajinkya Rahane c Jyotsnil b Bhatt 29, Shreyas Iyer c sub b Bhatt 0, Siddhesh Lad b Akash 8, Shams Mulani b Pithiya 16, Shardul Thakur c Pithiya b Akash 27, Tanush Kotian b Akash 1, Mohit Avasthi c & b Bhatt 14, Himanshu Singh (not out) 0; Extras (b-8, lb-12): 20; Total (in 62.2 overs): 214.

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-83, 3-140, 4-140, 5-141, 6-169, 7-181, 8-185, 9-212.

Baroda bowling: Krunal 13-1-47-1, Bhatt 21-3-53-4, Sheth 3-0-16-0, Limbani 1-0-4-0, Pithiya 17-2-55-2, Akash 7.2-0-19-3.

Baroda – 2nd innings: Jyotsnil Singh (batting) 3, Raj Limbani (batting) 2; Extras (b-4): 4; Total (for no loss in 2 overs): 9.

Mumbai bowling: Mulani 1-0-2-0, Kotian 1-0-3-0.

Toss: Baroda.