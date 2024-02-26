Ranji Trophy | Anubhav rocks Andhra with six-wicket haul as MP makes it to the semifinal

February 26, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - INDORE

Madhya Pradesh stormed into the Ranji Trophy semifinals for the third time in a row, defeating Andhra by four runs in an intensely-fought contest on February 26.

In pursuit of 170, Andhra resumed the day at 95 for four with the seasoned Hanuma Vihari (55, 136b, 5x4) around, and not many seemed optimistic about Madhya Pradesh’s chances.

However, player-of-the-match Anubhav Agarwal had different plans. The lanky fast bowler, who claimed three wickets in the first essay, made the most of the cold and cloudy conditions in the morning at the Holkar Stadium and bagged six for 52 to dash Andhra’s hopes.

Quick wickets

Banking on the tried and tested stump-to-stump bowling approach, Anubhav made inroads by dismissing Karan Shinde early on, and followed it up with the much-needed wicket of Vihari shortly after he completed his half-century.

It was an interesting ploy by Madhya Pradesh as Kulwant Khejroliya troubled Vihari with bouncers and an occasional short ball before he was caught behind in Anubhav’s next over.

According to Madhya Pradesh head coach Chandrakant Pandit, it was a conscious decision to ‘distract’ Vihari.

With the India international back in the pavilion, Andhra lost couple of quick wickets before Girinath Reddy and Ashwin Hebbar forged a 32-run partnership for the ninth wicket and brought the team closer to the target. While Girinath took singles, the seasoned Hebbar bade his time and accelerated the strike to put the pressure back on the home side.

They looked settled in the middle, while there were anxious moments in the Madhya Pradesh camp as neither Avesh Khan nor Kumar Kartikeya could provide breakthroughs.

However, Anubhav came to the rescue by tempting the settled Girinath to offer a nick behind the stumps, and opening up the game for Madhya Pradesh again.

Khejroliya sealed the deal, trapping the seasoned Hebbar in front and ensured a come-from-behind win for his team.

The scores:

Madhya Pradesh — 1st innings: 234.

Andhra — 1st innings: 172.

Madhya Pradesh — 2nd innings: 107.

Andhra — 2nd innings: K. Revanth Reddy c Mantri b Anubhav 9, D.B. Prashanth Kumar b Kartikeya 6, K. Nithish Kumar Reddy c Kushwah b Anubhav 20, G. Hanuma Vihari c Mantri b Anubhav 55, Ricky Bhui b Saransh 9, Karan Shinde lbw b Anubhav 14, Ashwin Hebbar lbw b Khejroliya 22, Shoaib Mohammed Khan lbw b Anubhav 0, K.V. Sasikanth c Dubey b Khejroliya 7, Girinath Reddy c Mantri b Anubhav 15, A. Lalith Mohan (not out) 1; Extras (b-1, lb-4, w-2): 7; Total (in 69.2 overs): 165.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-20, 3-56, 4-81, 5-112, 6-118, 7-118, 8-129, 9-161.

Madhya Pradesh bowling: Avesh 12-3-27-0, Anubhav 19-1-52-6, Khejroliya 17.2-2-40-2, Kartikeya 14-1-34-1, Saransh 7-2-7-1.

PoM: Anubhav.

Madhya Pradesh won by four runs and entered the semifinal.

