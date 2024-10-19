Ranji Trophy | Always consider myself to be a top-order batter: Washington

A seven-year wait ended for Washington Sundar when he edged Navdeep Saini past the slip cordon on day two of Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Delhi on Saturday. With it, he brought up his second First Class century, adding to his 159 as an opening batter against Tripura in October 2017.

The prolonged gap has little to do with his form; it is rather a reflection of the multiple commitments and batting positions he has had for Tamil Nadu and India.

Often, he has had to settle for a spot in the lower order simply because of his classification as a spin-bowling all-rounder. It must be noted that he was stranded on 96 after coming in at No. 8 in his last Test innings against England in 2021.

But as his knock of 152 at No. 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has again shown, the 25-year-old has all the attributes for a good top-order batter in the classical format.

“It was a decision by the management, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I knew it was going to be a good opportunity for me to bat at No. 3,” Washington told reporters after the second day’s play.

The sentiment that Washington can be used in the top six in Tests was expressed by Ravi Shastri in 2022, and was echoed by former Tamil Nadu coach W.V. Raman in a chat on Saturday.

Washington would seem to agree. “Definitely, I always consider myself to be a top-order batter. Hopefully, I can deliver such knocks very consistently. I have been feeling very confident about how I have been batting in the last few years,” he said.