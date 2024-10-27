Ranji Trophy | Ajith Ram puts his hand up for TN once again

S. Ajith Ram, the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy last year (41 scalps), showed why he is rated highly by picking up four wickets on a placid surface against Chhattisgarh.

Describing it as one of the most challenging conditions he had bowled on, the left-arm spinner said: “It was hot out there, and the pitch was very flat. It was tough when the batters had the upper hand, but it was a good experience.”

“Length is mandatory, but I kept varying my speeds and adjusting my lines at times. It was a test of temperament. On these pitches, you need to be patient, and if you keep bowling at a particular spot, you can get rewards,” Ajith Ram explained about his approach.

Confident

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh skipper Amandeep Khare was pleased with his batters’ efforts and was confident his bowlers could help their side pocket at least three points.

“We are quite happy with the effort the boys are putting in and the score we have got. We believe 500 is enough and are confident of restricting them,” said Khare.

“Psychologically, if you score 500, it will also impact the other team. The surface helped the batters until tea, but in the final session, it started spinning more. We are playing three spinners and are hopeful our bowlers can get the wickets,” he added.