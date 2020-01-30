Ranji Trophy | Abhinav double drives Tamil Nadu

Abhinav Mukund seems to be a man on a mission, going past some significant milestones in recent times.

After playing his 100th Ranji Trophy match in the last game against Railways and going past 10,000 First Class runs on the first day here at the Motibaug Cricket ground, the Tamil Nadu opener slammed his seventh double century in Ranji Trophy on Wednesday against Baroda.

Like in the previous game where he scored a century in one session, the left-handed batsman again scored rapidly, slamming 206 off just 242 balls with 34 boundaries as TN took a mammoth 316-run first-innings lead.

Quickfire cameos

Dinesh Karthik (49) and Mohammed (54 n.o.) chipped in with quickfire cameos as TN declared on 490/7, scored at a galloping pace of 4.5 runs per over. At stumps on day two, Baroda finished at 10 for no loss in its second innings.

It was Abhinav’s 23rd Ranji Trophy ton and he equalled S. Sharath’s record of most number of centuries for Tamil Nadu.

Resuming on 75, the 30-year-old took no time to get going, hitting three quick boundaries before reaching his second consecutive ton, off just 116 balls.

Suryapprakash at the other end too got a few boundaries before he was bowled by Babashafi Pathan with one that kept low.

Completely at ease

Abhinav looked like he was having an extended net session, playing with ease. Be it drives through the covers, flicks, sweeps or deft late-cuts, he was hardly troubled as he got his next 50 runs off just 66 balls, peppered with eight more boundaries.

The Baroda bowling looked flat with only Babashafi bowling with intent and asking questions of the batsmen. The home team was hampered by niggles to pacer Atit Sheth and left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh who got two wickets.

The left-hander had his moments of fortune when he was dropped twice in quick succession after lunch. When he was on 161, wicketkeeper Viraj Bhosale dropped a simple chance off Baba Pathan and then Ahmadnoor Pathan fumbled one at the covers off Yusuf Pathan when the batsman was on 173.

He raced to the double hundred with two boundaries from 192 — the first one a stylish flick off Yusuf against the turn and then a lucky edge behind the ’keeper.

The scores:

Baroda — 1st innings: 174.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Abhinav Mukund c Devdhar b Krunal 206, L. Suryapprakash b Babashafi 75, Kaushik Gandhi c Devdhar b Swapnil 19, B. Aparajith lbw b Swapnil 8, Dinesh Karthik lbw b Yusuf 49, B. Indrajith (retd. hurt) 25, N. Jagadeesan c Bhosale b Yusuf 29, Abhishek Tanwar b Krunal 9, M. Mohammed (not out) 54, R. Sai Kishore (not out) 10; Extras (lb-2, nb-3, w-1): 6; Total (for seven wkts. decl. in 108.4 overs): 490.

Fall of wickets: 1-172, 2-219 , 3-252, 4-331, 5-391, 6-411, 7-431.

Baroda bowling: Anureet 14.4-3-86-0, Sheth 7-1-32-0, Babashafi 22-4 104-1, Solanki 9-0-43-0, Krunal 21.2-0-81-2, Swapnil 13.4-0-75-2, Yusuf 21-1-67-2.

Baroda — 2nd innings: Kedar Devdhar (batting) 9, Ahmadnoor Pathan (batting) 0; Extras (nb-1): 1; Total (for no loss in six overs): 10.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Tanwar 2-0-9-0, Mohammed 2-1-1-0, Sai Kishore 2-2-0-0.