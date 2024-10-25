GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranji Trophy | A depleted Bengal takes on Kerala as rain threat looms large

Both teams are coming off a draw in the previous round, also due to rain playing spoil sport, and will be keen on notching up a victory at the Jadavpur University ground

Published - October 25, 2024 07:17 pm IST - KOLKATA

Stalwart: Bengal will rely on Saha’s experience to come to the fore.

Stalwart: Bengal will rely on Saha’s experience to come to the fore. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: VIJAY SONEJI

Incessant rain due to the impact of Cyclone Dana has put a question mark over the Ranji Trophy Group-C fixture between Bengal and Kerala, scheduled to start at the Jadavpur University ground here on Saturday.

Both teams settled for one point apiece in their respective matches in the previous round. While play was not possible in Bengal’s engagement against Bihar due to wet outfield at Kalyani, Kerala’s first innings could not be completed in its rain-affected match against Karnataka at Alur.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which shifted the Kerala fixture out of Kalyani, requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to defer the duel because of the cyclone threat, but it was in vain.

National duty

After losing a golden opportunity to grab some valuable points against underdog Bihar, a depleted Bengal – which is on four points – is in a quandary as four of its prominent players, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel, will not be available due to National duty.

Seamer Ishan Porel and wicketkeeper-batter Shakir Habib Gandhi have been picked as replacements and should be hopeful of making it to the playing XI.

The Bengal batting will depend on Sudip Chatterjee and Sudip Gharami, captain Anustup Majumdar and Wriddhiman Saha. Suraj Jaiswal and Mohammed Kaif will spearhead the bowling attack. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will provide much-needed balance.

Even without Sanju Samson, Kerala, which practised indoors on Friday, will rely on its top batters Rohan Kunnumal, Sachin Baby, Baba Aparajith, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena.

Basil Thampi and spinners Aditya Sarwate and Saxena will shoulder the responsibility in the bowling department for the touring team, which has collected seven points.

“It’s an unfortunate situation to have rains around this time. Without Bengal’s stalwarts, we should be able to break through,” said Kerala coach Amay Khurasiya.

