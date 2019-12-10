Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | TN’s hopes rest on Karthik’s shoulders

The contest is on a razor’s edge. One weighty partnership can give Tamil Nadu the lead. Or a brace of wickets may swing things in Karnataka’s favour.

It’s crunch time at the serene NPR ground. Replying to Karnataka’s first innings score of 336, Tamil Nadu was 165 for four when bad light ended play on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday.

Not easy to make runs

Much of Tamil Nadu’s hopes depend on the battling Dinesh Karthik, who has faced 71 deliveries for his unbeaten 23. The pitch has slowed down, the ball has started to grip, and run-making is not easy.

The day was dominated by the free-spirited K. Gowtham who followed his whirlwind 51 (39b, 4x4, 4x6) picking up three crucial wickets with his off-spin.

Karnataka’s plan was simple. It would choke the runs with the pacemen doing the holding job from one end and the lanky Gowtham would seek wickets from the other with his turn, bounce and use of crease.

Vijay Shankar shocked

Gowtham trapped M. Vijay leg-before with a delivery that spun back, had southpaw Abhinav Mukund caught behind with one that turned away and won a contentious lbw decision over a shell-shocked Vijay Shankar, who was struck well above his knee.

Vijay and Mukund, the experienced right-left opening pair, built a platform for Tamil Nadu putting on 81 off 145 balls.

Vijay (32) handled the Karnataka pace attack, led by Ronit More, with timing, footwork and balance.

The efficient Mukund whipped More to the fence and then off-drove him gloriously. Both openers promised more.

And the tenacious B. Aparajith (37, 86b, 3x4, 1x6), who put a price on his wicket, was caught behind by a mean away seamer off More.

Baffling tactics

Tamil Nadu’s tactics in the morning were baffling. Why was the side’s No. 1 bowler R. Ashwin, who had got the sphere to turn and bounce on day one, brought in only in the 15th over of the day after Karnataka had added valuable runs.

And R. Ashwin, adept in bowling with the new ball, should have operated from the media box end right from the start in a pace-spin combination with the zestful K. Vignesh, who had Shreyas Gopal (35) caught behind by a diving ’keeper N. Jagadeesan in the morning.

Once Ashwin was brought on, he ended the 52-run eighth-wicket partnership between David Mathias (26) — caught at short-leg by one that had extra bounce — and Gowtham.

He consumed More with a delivery that straightened and ended Gowtham’s stay — he was blazing away with sixes — with a change in length.

Intensity is not in short supply in this face-off.

The scores:

Karnataka — 1st innings: Mayank Agarwal c Aparajith b Siddharth 43, D. Nischal b Vignesh 4, Devdutt Padikkal c sub (Mukunth) b Aparajith 78, Karun Nair (run out) 8, Pavan Deshpande c Jagadeeshan b Ashwin 65, Shreyas Gopal c Jagadeesan b Vignesh 35, B.R. Sharath b Siddharth 10, David Mathias c sub (Mukunth) b R. Ashwin 26, K. Gowtham b Vijay b R. Ashwin 51, Ronit More c Jagadeesan b R. Ashwin 0; V. Koushik (not out) 0; Extras (b-7, lb-5, nb-2, w-2): 16. Total (in 110.4 overs): 336.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-71, 3-88, 4-204, 5-222, 6-255, 7-265, 8-317, 9-317.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Vijay Shankar 12-6-25-0, K. Vignesh 18-5-55-2, R. Ashwin 33.4-10-79-4, Sai Kishore 15-2-60-0, M. Siddharth 16-4-47-2, Aparajith 8-1-24-1, M. Ashwin 8-0-34-0.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Abhinav Mukund c Sharath b Gowtham 47, M. Vijay lbw b Gowtham 32, B. Aparajith c Sharath b More 37, Vijay Shankar lbw b Gowtham 12, Dinesh Karthik (batting) 23, N. Jagadeesan (batting) 6; Extras (b-2, lb-4, nb-1, w-1): 8, Total (for four wickets in 58 overs): 165.

Fall of wickets: 1-81, 2-82, 3-106, 4-151.

Karnataka bowling: More 14-2-40-1, V. Koushik 11-3-22-0, Mathias 8-2-14-0, Gowtham 20-4-61-3, Shreyas Gopal 5-0-22-0.

