Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Shorey, Rana keep Delhi in the hunt

The battle for the first-innings lead intensified as Punjab clawed back with two late wickets and Delhi needed another 119 runs with six wickets in hand on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match in Mohali on Saturday.

The fiercely-fought contest saw Punjab’s last wicket add 39 runs this morning to frustrate the visiting team. After Punjab aggregated 313, Delhi finished the day at 195 for four, built largely on the 122-run third-wicket stand between skipper Dhruv Shorey (96, 186b, 13x4) and Nitish Rana (64 batting, 8x4).

Though Shorey fell short of a well-deserved century, much like his opposite number Mandeep Singh on Friday, he clearly played his part getting Delhi this far. His choice of strokes was judicious and gave no chance to the bowlers.

Walking in, in the first over after Baltej Singh removed makeshift-opener Anuj Rawat, Shorey gave the bowlers the respect they deserved. With Baltej bowling a disciplined line in his first spell, Shorey displayed patience and went on to carve out an innings of substance.

After adding 62 for the second wicket with Kunal Chandela, who fell to a brilliant diving catch by wicketkeeper, Shorey joined hands with left-handed Rana and carried on.

The left-right combination frustrated Punjab but all credit to the home bowlers who ensured that run-making was not easy. The fielders, too, played their part in diving and stopping the flow of runs.

With the shadows lengthening and close of play not far, Shorey was eager to reach his century. Off a short delivery from Akul Pandove, Shorey chose to cut but ended up offering an easy overhead catch to Mayank Markande.

A dejected Shorey made no secret of how he felt as he dropped his bat in exasperation and waited for the umpires to confirm his dismissal. Simarjeet Singh, sent in as a night-watchman also did not last the day.

These two successes lifted Punjab’s spirits as it looked forward to some early success on Sunday. Delhi was hoping young players like Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav and Kunwar Bidhuri could play second fiddle to a well-set Rana and help Delhi gain the lead.

The scores:

Punjab-1st innings: Sanvir Singh lbw b Bhati 0, Shubman Gill c Rawat b Simarjeet 23, Gurkeerat Mann c and b Mishra 65, Mandeep Singh c (sub.) Kandpal b Bidhuri 81, Anmolpreet Singh lbw b Bidhuri 45, Sharad Lumba c and b Baroka 4, Anmol Malhotra c Shorey b Baroka 17, Mayank Markande b Bidhuri 9, Akul Pandove (not out) 44, Arshdeep Singh c Yadav b Bhati 5, Baltej Singh c and b Baroka 11, Extras (b-5, lb-1, nb-3) 9, Total (in 99.3 overs) 313.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-60, 3-108, 4-172, 5-188, 6-223, 7-250, 8-255, 9-274.

Delhi bowling: Simarjeet 21-5-87-1, Bhati 21-3-59-2, Bidhuri 13-1-62-3, Mishra 32-7-54-1, Baroka 12.3--1-45-3.

Delhi-1st innings: Anuj Rawat c Malhotra b Baltej 0, Kunal Chandela c Malhotra b Sanvir 31, Dhruv Shorey c Markande b Pandove 96, Nitish Rana (batting) 64, Simarjeet Singh lbw b Markande 1, Extras (b-2, lb-1) 3, Total (for four wickets in 67.3 overs) 195.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-64, 3-186, 4-195.

Punjab bowling: Baltej 14-1-43-1, Arshdeep 13-3-40-0, Sanvir 14-5-37-1, Pandove 8-0-22-1, Gurkeerat 5-0-22-0.