Ranji scores: quarterfinals

At Tangi: Bengal 332 & 361/7 in 132 overs (Koushik Ghosh 41, Abhishek Raman 67, Shreevats Goswami 78, Shahbaz Ahmed 52 batting, Arnab Nandi 45) vs Odisha 250.

Jammu: Karnataka 206 & 245/4 in 67 overs (R. Samarth 74, K.V. Siddharth 75 batting) vs Jammu & Kashmir 192 in 62.4 overs (Shubham Khajuria 62, Abdul Samad 43, Prasidh Krishna 4/42).

Ongole: Saurashtra 419 & 375/9 in 123 overs (Avi Barot 54, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 46, Arpit Vasavada 48, Prerak Mankad 85, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 60, Jyothi Saikrishna 4/47) vs Andhra 136.

Valsad: Gujarat 602/8 decl. & 199/6 decl. in 64.2 overs (Samit Gohil 72, Bhargav Merai 50, Lakshay Garg 4/30) bt Goa 173 & 164 in 66.4 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 66, Darshan Misal 46 n.o., Arzan Nagwaswalla 4/18, Siddharth Desai 5/81).

