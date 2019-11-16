Ind vs Ban | Rampant India surges to a massive win

Thanks to a late flourish on the second evening, the moment India declared overnight it was always going to be a matter of when rather than if Bangladesh’s innings would collapse. Let alone save the match or make India bat again by wiping off a whopping 343-run lead, Bangladesh’s primary challenge was to bat the day out.

The clueless visiting outfit did put on a slightly better show than the first essay at the Holkar Stadium but fell well short against India’s bowling juggernaut. It took India a little over five hours to wind up Bangladesh’s second innings for 213 and register yet another emphatic win — by an innings and 130 runs — to give itself two additional days of pink-ball practice ahead of next week’s face-off at Kolkata.

If Bangladesh had to stretch the game into the fourth day, it had to negotiate the early onslaught of India’s pace triumvirate. But Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami — just like the first morning — were literally unplayable. Such was their skill and energy level that even the best opposition would have struggled to face them. No wonder then that a mediocre Bangladesh unit was exposed for the second time in three days.

Jagging in-swingers

Imrul Kayes caressed a full-length delivery from Umesh early on but the pacer got the first ball of his third over to jag back in and clatter into the stumps through Kayes’ defence. In the next over, Ishant managed to get one in from around the stumps to leave the other leftie opener Shadman Islam clueless.

With both openers having perished and the pacers on a roll, Bangladesh adopted a positive approach and drove anything that was pitched up. But Shami took just five balls to trap captain Mominul Haque in front — thanks to a DRS appeal by the India captain after Rod Tucker had turned the initial appeal down.

Then Mohammad Mithun was too late on a pull shot in Shami’s next over and offered Mayank Agarwal catching practice at short mid-wicket. At 44 for four, Bangladesh was in danger of folding up before lunch. Had Rohit Sharma not continued India’s butter-finger spree while fielding in slips in Shami’s next over to give Mushfiqur Rahim a reprieve, the 13,000-plus locals who turned up at the venue could well have returned home for the meal.

Mistake rectified

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah then survived till the break. But soon after resumption, Mahmudullah needlessly poked Shami and Rohit rectified his earlier mistake. With half the side back in the pavilion, Mushfiqur found an ally in wicket-keeper Liton Das and the duo showed their prowess against spinners during a 63-run partnership.

While Das drove with finesse, Mushfiqur was fluent in caressing the spin duo square of the wicket for boundaries. He even employed the reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja. But R. Ashwin enticed Das into charging down the wicket and by the time the batsman realised he wasn’t really up to the pitch of the ball, he had committed to a push which only resulted in a sharp return catch.

Despite Mushfiqur crossing his fifty and Mehidy Hasan Miraz getting a quickfire 38, the Indian bowlers came into their own after tea. Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh pouched top-edges running in from the deep, with the latter’s catch dismissing last-man Ebadat Hossain. That gave Ashwin his third scalp and probably deprived Shami of a deserving fifer.