Ramesh Borde passes away

08 July 2021 21:25 IST

Ramesh Borde, the former Maharashtra and West Zone all-rounder, passed away due to heart attack at his home in Pune on Thursday. Ramesh, the younger brother of former India captain Chandrakant (alias Chandu), was 69.

Ramesh, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) curator, worked at the MCA International Stadium at Gahunje where he produced belters for India’s ODI series against England in March, till late evening on Wednesday.

Early on Thursday, he suffered a heart attack at home that turned out to be fatal.

Ever since making his debut against Vidarbha in 1973-74 under the captaincy of his elder brother, Ramesh featured in 42 First Class and two List-A games.

A middle-order batsman and a leg-break bowler, he was a regular in a star-studded West Zone line-up in the Duleep Trophy in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He also represented West Zone against the touring West Indies in Kolhapur in 1983-84, dismissing Richie Richardson and Larry Gomes.