Rajinder Goel kept Ranji Trophy alive: Bedi

India’s cricket fraternity mourned the demise of legendary left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel, who passed away on Sunday, by paying glowing tributes on the social media.

Bishan Singh Bedi said he envied Goel’s sense of ‘contentment’ as the latter was never bitter and accepted his fate [not playing for India] with grace.

“Rajinder Goel was easily the most ‘contented’ human being I’ve known. I used to envy his sense of ‘contentment’ in my moments of turmoil...RIP ‘Goely’. You bowled your heart out to keep Ranji Trophy alive..!!,” tweeted the spin great.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly: To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game. To be able to pick 750 wickets needs years and years of hard work and I salute his efforts.

Sachin Tendulkar: He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Ravi Shastri: Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified.

Virat Kohli: We’ve lost a legend in Rajinder Goel Ji. Him being the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy, speaks volumes about the career he had.

Sanjay Manjrekar: 157 matches, 750 wickets! 59 five wicket hauls & 18 times 10 wkts in a match. Avg — 18.58. That’s Bradmanesque in bowling.

V.V.S. Laxman: Deeply saddened by the passing away of Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Shikhar Dhawan: Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. God bless your soul.