Rajeev Shukla set to be BCCI vice-president

Rajiv Shukla is set to be elected unopposed as BCCI vice-president while Brijesh Patel and Khairul Majumdar are set be retained as IPL Governing Council members on Thursday during its AGM on December 24. Thursday was the deadline for filing nominations for all the three posts.

With BCCI members agreeing mutually for posts, only one application was submitted to the Electoral Officer for each post.

The appointment will be formalised on Friday upon scrutiny of applications and will be stamped in Ahmedabad.

