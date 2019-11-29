Rajat Sharma resigns yet again

Rajat Sharma once again chose to relinquish his post as president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) following “differences” with a majority of the Apex Council members.

In his resignation letter, submitted to Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed, he said, “I had resigned on 16.11.2019 from the post of president DDCA for the reasons stated in the said letter of resignation. I had, however, continued as president to honour the directions of the Hon’ble Ombudsman issued by the order dated 17.11.2019. However, the situation in DDCA is completely chaotic and I find it impossible to continue any further as the president as directed by the Hon’ble Ombudsman. I find it impossible to deal with people who have no respect for institutions, be it High Court, Ombudsman, Supreme Court-approved Constitution, Apex Council et al.”

A dejected Sharma concluded his letter by stating, “accordingly, I would request you to accept my resignation and allow me to be relieved from working as president, DDCA as per your directions dated 17.11.2019 with immediate effect.”

Accepting the resignation, the Ombudsman ordered no changes to be allowed in the selection committees and the appointment of former left-arm spinner Arun Khurana as the general manager (cricket operations).

The Annual General Meeting of the DDCA is set to be held before December 31 to pick the new president and two directors.