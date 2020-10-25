IPL 2020 | MI opt to bat against RR, Rohit still injured

Abu Dhabi

25 October 2020 19:31 IST

Mumbai Indians have made a solitary change from their playing XI, with Australian pacer James Pattinson coming in for compatriot Nathan Coulter-Nile; Rajasthan Royals are unchanged

Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first in their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

MI have made a solitary change from their playing XI against Chennai Super Kings, which they won by 10 wickets, with Australian pacer James Pattinson coming in for compatriot Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Rajasthan have retained their playing XI from the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed the last game against CSK due to a left leg hamstring, continues to be on the bench.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Mumbai Indians : Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.