Rajasthan Royals set up academy in Dubai

Boys and girls between six and 19 will receive training

Rajasthan Royals is setting up an academy in Dubai, one of the host cities of the on-going IPL.

The academy, the first in UAE for an IPL franchise, will be launched on October 12.

This is the second international academy for Royals, having established one in England last year.

Former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer is the director of the academy, which is being run in partnership with the UAE-based sports consulting firm RedBear Sports.

Boys and girls between six and 19 will receive training at the Sevens Stadium, the facilities of which have been used by the international and the IPL teams.

“The large subcontinent population makes the UAE a great place for cricket to grow and expand and we are delighted to support this process and to strengthen the already rapidly improving UAE national side,” said Jake Lush McCrum, COO, Rajasthan Royals.

Will Kitchen, co-owner, RedBear Sports LLC, said: “We believe that (with) the combination of their expertise, our knowledge of player development... we will be able to offer young players in Dubai an unrivalled experience, and for those with potential, the opportunity to progress towards the IPL.”