ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Royals set to offer Jos Buttler lucrative multi-year contract

June 29, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - London

"It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and its unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal," a British newspaper reported

PTI

Rajasthan Royals is set to offer its star batter Jos Buttler a multi-year contract to play for the franchise owned teams across various T20 leagues. File | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals is all set to offer a lucrative multi-year contract to England's limited over skipper Jos Buttler, British newspaper 'The Telegraph' reported on Thursday (June 29).

With most of the IPL franchises owning part or full stakes in various private T20 leagues, there is an imminent threat to game's current structure with fears that a lot of top international players might forego their central contracts to sign football club-like deal with a singular club (franchise) to appear in various tournaments.

According to 'The Telegraph', RR is trying to tie Buttler down to longer-term deal but the offer is yet to be formally tabled and it is also not clear if the cricketer will sign the deal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals," the report said.

"It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and its unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal."

It is a multi-million-pound deal though the exact amount is unknown.

Buttler has proved to be a run-machine for RR, having scored five tons and 18 half-centuries in 71 matches since joining them in 2018.

Buttler also plays for Paarl Royals, which is also owned by Rajasthan Royals, in the SA20. RR also own Barbados Royals in Caribbean Premier League.

The proliferation of T20 leagues has impacted international cricket with franchises offering long-term contracts to top players.

In the past months, there have been talks of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians offering a multi-year contract to England star pacer Jofra Archer, who could play just 5 games for them due to injuries since being bought for ₹8 Crore in 2022 auction.

If a player signs a long-term contract, then the international cricket boards, in future, might need to seek permission from the private franchises to get their services for national duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / Twenty20 / IPL

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US