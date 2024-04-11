ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for slow over rate against Gujarat Titans

April 11, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Jaipur

The Royals' four-match winning streak was broken Gujarat Titans, who won the match by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.

PTI

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, left, congratulates teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals' four-match winning streak was broken by the Shubman Gill-led Titans, who won the match by three wickets in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday.

"Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10," said an IPL statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs," the statement added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samson scored an unbeaten 68 off 38 deliveries and was ably assisted by Riyan Parag (78) as the Royals scored an imposing 196 for 3.

However, GT skipper Gill's fine 72 at the top and a cameo innings by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (24 off 11 deliveries) at the back end took the former IPL champions past the finish line off the last delivery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

IPL / cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US