Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for slow over rate against Gujarat Titans

The Royals' four-match winning streak was broken Gujarat Titans, who won the match by three wickets in a last-ball thriller.

April 11, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, left, congratulates teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

The Royals' four-match winning streak was broken by the Shubman Gill-led Titans, who won the match by three wickets in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday.

"Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10," said an IPL statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs," the statement added.

Samson scored an unbeaten 68 off 38 deliveries and was ably assisted by Riyan Parag (78) as the Royals scored an imposing 196 for 3.

However, GT skipper Gill's fine 72 at the top and a cameo innings by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (24 off 11 deliveries) at the back end took the former IPL champions past the finish line off the last delivery.

