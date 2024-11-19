 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain washes out last ODI between series winner Sri Lanka and New Zealand

Rain washes out New Zealand’s hopes of a consolation win against Sri Lanka in the final ODI

Published - November 19, 2024 11:21 pm IST - Pallekele, Sri Lanka

AP
Sri Lanka players leave the field after rain stopped play during the third one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

Sri Lanka players leave the field after rain stopped play during the third one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: AP

Rain ruined New Zealand’s hopes of a consolation win against Sri Lanka after washing out the third and final one-day international on Tuesday (November 19, 2024).

Sri Lanka won its fifth One Day International (ODI) series at home this year after beating the Black Caps in the first two rain-disrupted games.

New Zealand made its most promising start in the series and reached 112-1 in 21 overs before rain denied further play. Will Young completed his half-century and was unbeaten on 56 while Henry Nicholls was finally amongst the runs by scoring 46 not out.

Both batters looked set to post a challenging total. They shared an 88-run stand off 106 balls.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka timed a leap to perfection at mid-off and took a spectacular catch over his head to dismiss Tim Robinson for 9 in the fourth over.

Rain deprived Sri Lanka of testing its bench strength after the host made five changes. Seam bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe debuted but bowled only two overs for 14 runs.

New Zealand brought in fast bowlers Zakary Foulkes, who made his ODI debut, and Adam Milne in place of Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy. Milne replaced Lockie Ferguson, who flew home after a calf injury during the preceding drawn Twenty20 series at Dambulla.

The series served as preparation for New Zealand for next year’s Champions Trophy which Sri Lanka failed to qualify for by finishing ninth in last year’s World Cup in India.

Published - November 19, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport / Sri Lanka / New Zealand / Twenty20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.