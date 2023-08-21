HamberMenu
Rahul, Shreyas Iyer included in India's Asia Cup squad; Tilak Varma earns maiden ODI call-up

August 21, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India’s squad for the Asia Cup, beginning August 31, was announced on August 21, 2023. Photo: X/@BCCI

K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were on August 21 named in India’s squad for the Asia Cup, beginning August 31 while young batter Tilak Varma earned a maiden call-up to the one-day format.

There were question marks over the fitness of Rahul and Iyer, who are making a comeback after undergoing thigh and back surgeries respectively. Iyer last played in March and Rahul in May.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad as a back-up for Rahul who has developed a niggle recently.

“It is not the original injury. There is a niggle. That is why Sanju is travelling [to Sri Lanka]. We are expecting Rahul to be fit. If not the start of Asia cup may be by the second or the third game. Shreyas Iyer is fully fit,” said chief selector Ajit Agarkar after announcing the squad here.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made a comeback from injury with the ongoing series in Ireland, has also been included in the Asia Cup squad.

Varma has made the cut on the back of an impressive run in his maiden T20 series in the West Indies. The 20-year-old is currently with the T20 squad in Ireland.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Gill, Kohli, Sheryas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (back up to Rahul).

