Rahul reveals success secret

'The ODIs and T20Is were a learning curve for us'

K.L. Rahul revealed the secret behind India’s brilliant comeback, saying that after losing the first two ODIs the visitors treated the remaining matches as a “new series.”

“After the first two one-dayers, we decided to treat the rest of the four games as a new series and try and win them.”

“The ODIs and T20Is were a learning curve for us. We were challenged in every game and it was important to stick together as a group and keep believing in each other.

“We hope that we can improve and keep getting better as individuals and as a team,” he said in a video on BCCI’s twitter handle.